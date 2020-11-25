Palestine Police Blue Santa Toy Drive in Full Force

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department’s Blue Santa is partnering with the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee County this Christmas season.

On Nov. 6, businesses around Palestine volunteered to help Blue Santa by placing a blue wrapped box with the Blue Santa logo in their businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys.

Unlike previous years where various fund raisers were held throughout the year, this year, no fundraisers were held due to COVID restrictions. This means that Blue Santa needs more help from the public than in past years.

Blue Santa locations will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for kids up to the age of 17 through Dec. 4. Monetary donations are also welcomed.

Toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

All Star Autoplex at 1216 E Palestine Avenue

City of Palestine Library at 2000 TX Loop 256 #42

Jocelyns Donuts at 2703 W Oak St from 3am to 3pm

Lonestar Athletics at 1317 TX Loop 256

Palestine Police Department at 511 N John St

Palestine Toyota at 2728 TX Loop 256

Prosperity Bank at 1015 N Church St

SNAP Fitness at 1625 TX Loop 256 Suite C

Southside Bank at 3310 S Loop 256

Toledo Finance at 109 W Spring St

YMCA at 5500 TX Loop 256

Monetary Donations can be mailed to Blue Santa, c/o Palestine Police Department, 504 N Queen St., Palestine, TX 75801.

On Friday, Dec. 4, Catering Plus will be hosting the Christmas Walk of Lights Toy Drive for Blue Santa from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Guests are asked to take a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation benefitting the Blue Santa program.

For questions or additional information, the public is asked to contact the Police Department’s Community Liaison, Michele Herbert, by email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org or by calling 903-731-8418.