Early Tee Time

Golf Cart Theft in Crockett

Special to The Messenger

On Monday, April 18, 2022, the Crockett Police Department responded to Hartline Golf Carts, located at 2002 South 4th Street (State Highway 19 South), after the owner arrived at his business that morning to find that several of his golf carts had been stolen overnight.

Officers were able to locate the missing carts hidden in the brush at the 4 Mile Park near the Park Place Subdivision. A dark surveillance camera video from a nearby business shows that the theft involved at least two suspects and that it occurred at about 1:10 a.m.

Anyone with information about this theft is encouraged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or by email at crockettpd@crocketttexas.org.