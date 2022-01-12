Kennard ISD Closes Doors Due to Outbreak

High Positivity Rate Among Faculty and Students Leads to Closure

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Due to a staff shortage and a COVID-19 outbreak in the area, Kennard ISD is putting school on hold for the rest of the week, through Jan. 18.

Supt. Malinda Lindsey posted to social media the following statement:

“Due to staff shortage and a large COVID positivity rate among staff and students, we will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11th, and classes will resume on January 18th. We do not take this decision lightly, but our priority is the health and safety of our community, students, and staff.”

The district is no stranger to dealing with COVID outbreaks. Kennard closed its doors, as did many school districts in East Texas, from August 25 until September 1 for deep cleaning due to an outbreak.

Aside from regularly scheduled school activities, Kennard also had to reschedule a reception honoring Carolyn Harrison, who is retiring after 43 years with the district. Basketball games at home against Oakwood on January 11 and a Friday game on January 14 at little Centerville were canceled as well. There has been no word yet as to whether those will be rescheduled.

