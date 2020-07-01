Commissioners Decide on Inmate Health Services

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – During a called meeting of the Houston County Commissioners Court held on Friday, June 26, the court took action to determine a provider for inmate health services.

The first area addressed was the recension of authorization for a contract with D and F Med, LLC, doing business as Groveton Family Medical Clinic, for inmate health services at the Houston County Jail.

County Judge Jim Lovell explained, “We will fix this in the next agenda item. The contract as it was had some changes and those changes are now corrected. We will be approving those changes in the next agenda item.”

The measure to rescind the authorization was unanimously approved.

Next, the court considered authorizing the County Judge and Sheriff Justin Killough to sign a contract with Merci, LLC, doing business as Alto Family Medical Clinic, for inmate health services at the Houston County Jail.

“This contract – on their request – they have a clinic in Alto as well. They wanted to put it under that name instead of Groveton, along with some other changes (County Attorney) Daphne (Session) has read and approved. It’s pretty much the same contract except for the name,” Lovell said.

Killough said the organization has already been through the jail and he had seen some much needed improvements.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the authorization of entering into a lease purchase agreement in the amount of $132,000 for the purchase of a 2021 Mack dump truck. The court also agreed to participate in the East Texas Municipal Buy Back Program with a guaranteed buy back of $120,000 after 13 months.

The court agreed on a contract with Rebekah L. Bear to purchase and remove 2,500 yards of recycled road material from her property.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.