Latexo’s Silent Majority Finding Its Voice

Latexo ISD Superintendent Michael Woodard

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – As The Messenger began looking into the recent disciplinary case at Latexo High School, another image emerged — one of “transfer students” and their families, terrified of speaking about school matters, in fear their students will be kicked out of the school.

Latexo Independent School District (LISD) is in a unique position, where the majority of students are transfer students from other districts. The school has long been regarded as the best option for math and academics in the county, and parents were proud to pay transfer fees and abide by the rules of the district. As some allege both the district’s math program and academics have given way to a greater emphasis on sports, parents who question decisions are often warned of the consequences of going against the administration.

The majority transfer student situation also means a majority of the parents at LISD cannot vote for candidates for the school board, since they do not live in the district. The Messenger spoke with many parents, along with several former and current teachers, who all gave similar accounts, although none would do so on the record for fear of reprisals.

Parents sending their students to the school reportedly must sign a non-disparagement agreement — say something bad about the school and your child could lose their transfer. Who receives a transfer and who does not is nowhere lined out or explained, as in a point system. Some students are not allowed back, while others seem to never lose their transfer. The Messenger was shown one case, where a student who has issues with absences and whose parent was removed from a Latexo basketball game for carrying a concealed firearm into the school gym had no problem receiving their transfer. The student’s other parent works for the district.

The system, with no clearly defined metrics, is a mystery, including to one board member who admitted she herself didn’t understand and could not explain it. The transfer process leads to rampant accusations of favoritism and unfairness — and warranted or not, those accusations can only be expected from a system where one child is rejected while another is let in.

Former teachers told of asking the administration for academic help for a student, only to be asked if this was a transfer student. One teacher, seeking help for a student was told the child’s parents had not paid their transfer fee, so no help would be given.

Three out of four math teachers left the school over the summer, and teachers told The Messenger the falling school grades will most likely continue to tumble, as some parents allege the shift to sports and a massive influx of students will dilute a once-great school system. The school receives state funds for each student they accept as a transfer.

Students and parents report they have been told, explicitly, that if they oppose a school policy or do not play along, their child’s transfer will be revoked. For a young student, getting unceremoniously kicked out of school can be devastating and parents feel intimidated to come forward with any complaints or criticism.

The Messenger reached out to LISD Superintendent Michael Woodard, who lives in Corrigan, but spends some time at a recreational camper parked behind the school. He also did not respond to a request for comment. High School Principal Blake Thornton, who came to the district last year, has known and worked with Woodard for years, although this was never revealed to the school board.

The recreational camper parked behind Latexo schools, allegedly for use by Woodard, who lives in Corrigan.

One 25-year veteran of the school was given five minutes to pack her stuff and leave near the end of the last school year, after she reported a rumor about an affair between members of the school’s administration — to the school’s administration.

Parents told The Messenger of alleged GPA (grade point average) manipulation, of making sure the class rankings are won by students whose parents have ties to the district, or who perform well in sports. Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge has stated his office would send any such allegations to Texas Education Agency for further investigation.

The class ranking is more than just bragging rights — it can be instrumental in making sure graduating seniors get into the college of their choice and secure the scholarships to pay for it.

Our questions, unanswered by Woodard, are simple:

What is the procedure for accepting or denying a transfer application and where is this published?

What are the specific number of absences, grades, disciplinary problems which can make a student lose their transfer and why not publish those, in order to quell any rumors of favoritism?

The district faces difficult questions, some ethical and some legal. Sources have confirmed to The Messenger an investigation is currently underway into actions taken by Woodard, although the specifics of the investigation were not clear.

In another incident, a local resident contacted The Messenger with evidence they had asked for certain district financial records — which the district is legally obligated to send within 10 working days. The requests were sent May 29, with no response yet received.

Opponents say the district’s perceived lack of transparency in clearing up these matters leaves more questions than answers.

The Messenger will continue to investigate.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]