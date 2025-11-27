The Messenger Readers’ 2025 Poll

Our yearly poll for 2025 is now open and accepting your responses! Who should win best restaurant, food truck, or fast food? Which mechanic, plumber, or electrician did the best job this year? Which food truck, specialty food outlet or grocery store impressed you the most? Make sure and click on the link below to cast your vote and support your neighbors and our local businesses! The deadline for voting will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. Thank you for participating and may the Best of the Best win!

https://forms.gle/nSd2UGWyttdogN8r6