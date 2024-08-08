Crockett City Council Proposes 0 Tax Increase

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Fresh off the heels of a two-and-a-half hour CEIDC meeting, Crockett City Council began their scheduled 6 p.m. meeting almost an hour-and-a-half late, leading to another two-and-a-half hour slugfest, Monday, Aug. 5.

In spite of the long and contentious meeting, there was good news for residents, as the council proposed no increase to taxes next year and even modifying their spending budget to keep the numbers in check. This would mean even with rising property values in the city, many property owners may see their taxes actually decrease, as the city’s tax rate could go from its current $0.68 to $.063 per $100 of property value. Precinct Four Councilman Elbert Johnson was instrumental in fighting for the motion, getting it passed, pending a final budget approval in two weeks.

The meeting began without most of those who packed Crockett City Hall well before the 5 p.m. CEIDC meeting, giving up after that meeting went well into extra innings. Many residents unable to attend were frustrated, wondering why the meeting was not live-streamed, but the meeting was live one YouTube® once it finally got under way.

Another issue has been the sound in the meetings, with many unable to hear the council members clearly, especially in crowded meetings, where those in middle and back rows – much less the overflow area outside – are unable to hear much of the proceedings. Several council members speaking far from their microphones only add to the problem, with city officials re-thinking the whole system, unable to find a solution to make sure residents can follow along as the meetings progress.

The meeting began with yet another closed executive session, this time to discuss CEIDC Executive Director James Gentry’s pending lawsuit, which was discussed with the city’s independent attorney. There was no public decision made on the lawsuit, as the meeting was to discuss options for later action.

The meeting had heated moments as the council continued their budget discussions, with questions about garbage, water, an animal shelter and a city swimming pool occupying much of the debate.

Houston County Water District President Sonny Rollo came to explain some of the price increases they are asking from the city which will affect the budget, telling the district is raising rates, but far less than they should, given their own budget deficits. Rollo went through some of the district’s finances, listing losses of thousands of dollars each month in 2024.

“We don’t run on a profit as there is no one to benefit from any profit,” Rollo said. “We are just trying to cover our expenses. The cost of treating water is extremely high – everything has gone up.”

Rollo said the district is asking for a 4% increase from the city, leading to a little over $30,000 per year in additional costs to the city. Rollo pointed out other local cities pay much more for water, in some cases paying high dollar for untreated water. Rollo also warned about the many small tracts of land being sold in the county which would require wells to be dug, leading to a decrease in ground water, as reported recently in The Messenger.

“My concern is, if we let this go, the district will sell the water to someone else,” said Councilman Dennis Ivey. “We would lose the opportunity, if water becomes scarce, to get it back.”

Sonny Hubbard from Piney Woods Sanitation appeared to explain their recently announced increase in prices. Hubbard said according to their contract, they are allowed to ask for a 3% increase and are asking for that increase. Hubbard also noted rising costs in the country, saying a load of trash used to cost $250 to dump – which now costs $400.

Councilman Darrell Jones asked about the men on the routes who collect the garbage, saying he had noticed the truck on his route only had one man working out of the back of the truck and wondering why there were not two.

“We cut down because many of the men can do the work by themselves, even at the last company I worked with,” said a local manager, asked to answer Jones’ specific question. “We have had a rotating door, bringing people in, then finding out they just can’t do the job. We have one now who can do the job, alone and he will be paid more.”

The discussions about water and garbage rates were more of a consultation to help the council as they prepare their final budget, and no specific action was needed or taken.

A debate over the pending swimming pool project took up much of the time, with Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher explaining the project will move forward, but is temporarily on hold, pending approval of grants the city could use to make a much larger and better-built facility, one which would last longer and be available to schools for swim team competitions and other events.

Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks said the pool would be a higher priority than a city animal shelter, while Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein explained the city had purchased a facility on South Fourth Street and was nearly completed with the renovations there.

Hicks

“Why can’t we do the animal shelter next year?” Hicks asked.

“What are we supposed to do with the animals for the next year?” Angerstein answered.

Crockett Police Department (CPD) Chief Clayton Smith told the council the city should seriously consider approving the animal shelter in this coming year’s budget.

“I think for the city to not have a place to take these animals is going to come back worse on the city than it already is,” Smith said. “Anyone who goes down our streets will see how dogs and cats have tripled over the last three years. It’s only going to get worse.”

Smith noted some of the dogs have attacked people, including probation officers, causing risks to citizens, including a CPD officer and a pizza delivery driver. Smith said he feared the stray dogs could attack a child or an elderly person.

“We do have an animal control officer who can respond quickly, but he can’t pick those animals up,” Smith added. “Once we pick them up, they belong to the city. We have nowhere to house them and the veterinarians won’t take them. My officer has to tell people he is sorry a dog is threatening them or their family, but if he cannot find the owner, the dog has to go back on the street.”

The animal shelter along with other projects will be voted on at the next city council meeting Monday, Aug. 19. A public hearing for the FY2025

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]