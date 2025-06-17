Opal May Moore, age 92, of Crockett passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025 at the Whitehall Rehab and Nursing Center. Opal was born October 17, 1932 in Newton, Kansas to parents, Herman Louis Hoberecht and Lena D. Warnke Hoberecht, the third child of five. She graduated from Newton High School, from there she traveled to Washington, DC to begin working for J Edgar Hoover at the FBI office and taking college classes at night. One night she walked into her apartment that she shared with a roommate and her boyfriend who had a marine buddy of his visiting. Needless to say, that was soon the end of college classes and working at the FBI.

Opal and James were married May 29, 1952 and after his discharge from the Marine Corp, they made their way back to East Texas where James was from. They settled in Porter Springs where they loved and raised a family, while working very hard to obtain goals that the two had set before themselves. Opal was a very dedicated rancher, loved her land and livestock which she took care of for many years. From pulling baby calves, cutting and baling hay, disking, and planting many acres of cover crop, she did it all. Not too many years ago, she said, “I think me and Mr. Red Kitchen are the oldest ones in the county still baling hay.”! She was a very hard worker and enjoyed this ranching life very much.

Opal is survived by children, Patricia Davidson and husband, Jim of Crockett, Betty Joyce “BJ” Womack and husband, Shane of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Herman Moore and wife, Delsie of Crockett, Marilyn Burwitz and husband, Chuck of Buffalo, Rita Hughes and husband, Dwayne of Crockett; grandchildren, Katherina Coker and husband, Tim, Rebecca Chatman and husband, Jacorey, Ashley Moore, Aubrey Moore, Amanda Richie and husband, Ryan, Kayla Moore, Tyler Burwitz and wife, Kathryn, Bryce Burwitz and wife, Madelyn, Clayton Hughes and wife, Jolie, Dusty Hughes and wife, Rachel, Tori Hughes, Trevor Hughes; bonus grandson, Brendan Kelly; great-grandchildren, Haley, Aaron, Shelby, Hunter, Samantha, Abby, Emily, Emmalyn, Ford, Hazel, Aubree, Adahya, Ariella, Kyrie, Cassius, Tylin; one great-great-grandchild, Hudson; brother, Clinton Hoberecht and wife, Donna of Woodinville, Washington; numerous other family members and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by husband, James Moore; sister, Gerry Snipes; brothers, Verlin Hoberecth and Herman Hoberecth.

Funeral services for Opal May Moore will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 9, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel with Mr. Mike Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at the Porter Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation, P.O. Box 652 Crockett, TX 75835 or the Porter Springs Volunteer Fire department.

The family would like to say Thank You to Margaret Rothrock and her wonderful staff for the love and care to our loved one.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com