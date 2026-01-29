Reverend Joseph (Joe) Paul Granberry of Crockett, Texas was promoted to his Heavenly Address hearing those words from God that he so passionately preached about, “Well done thou good and faithful servant”, on Friday, January 2, 2026.

He was born on April 2, 1942, in Teague, Texas to Reverend Herbert Roy and Lena Kent Granberry.

In August of 1958, he slipped into church while the choir was singing and instantly fell in love with a black-haired beauty singing in the choir. He told his friend sitting next to him, “I’m going to marry that girl.” They were married 3 months later. He was 16 yrs old, she was 18.

They were blessed with 67-plus years together and set an example for us 3 boys that we strive every day to emulate.

Dad loved to hunt, fish, destroy golf courses, he loved his farm and cattle, but most of all he loved to preach the gospel.

He was saved in May of 1963 at Burbank Assembly of God Church under the ministry of Reverend Howard Burroughs.

He was called to preach in 1964 and began pastoring in August of 1965.

• Magnolia Assembly of God * 1965–1968

• Kingsville Assembly of God * 1968–Dec. of 1969

• Greens Bayou Assembly of God in Houston * December 1969 – April 2001

• South Texas District Superintendent * May 2001 – April 2011

He served on the South Texas District of the AG Executive Committee, General Council of the AG Presbytery in Springfield, Missouri, Board of Regents and the Executive Committee of Southwestern Assembly of God College, Waxahachie TX, Board of Directors of Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, Fairfield TX and The American Indian Bible College of the AG, Phoenix AZ, and continued serving as an Honorary General Council Presbyter until his promotion.

He was a Pastor to all pastors in the South Texas District.

His passionate love for Jesus Christ was very refreshing. Often while preaching he would break out in a contagious laughter that was an overflow of the “Joy unspeakable and full of Glory” that was evident in his life. Audiences would leave with a strong desire to draw closer to the Lord. Brother Joe also hosted Inspiration Time for 40 years on KIVY Radio Station in Crockett, TX. He brought a lot of joy to all who listened to his messages.

He was passionate about his Pentecostal heritage.

Over his 60-plus years of powerful anointed ministry, thousands of people were saved, healed, delivered, filled with the Holy Spirit, and many were called into ministry. Though his race may be done, his ministry continues on through the many church leaders, teachers, evangelists, and pastors that he has mentored all of these years.

Only Heaven itself could tell us of the impact he has made in the hearts and lives of so many, and I am honored to acknowledge that I am one of those many. Thank you, Dad, for giving to the Lord.

He had a heart for missions, over the years of pastoring, raising millions of dollars for missions. He would often say, “Missions is not about crossing the seas, Missions is about seeing the Cross.”

He had several phrases that he was known often to say:

1) “When Jesus comes, I want to be prayed up, paid up, packed up, and ready to go.”

2) “Have you prayed and read God’s word today?”

3) “Do you want to do something for the Lord?”

4) “Never let the devil lick the sweet off your candy.”

He taught us all to make our relationship with God our number one priority, then the relationship with our spouse and family a close second.

We spent many Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons at the church with him in the altars praying for the coming services.

His family was so important to him. You would never leave from seeing him without him hugging you and telling you, “I love you.” Our successes in life were never his greatest priority for our lives (although he was very proud of our successes), his greatest priority for our lives was our relationship with Christ. He would often tell us, “I don’t want our family circle in Heaven to ever be broken.”