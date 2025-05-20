John R Streetman, 77, of Victoria, TX, passed away Monday, May 5, 2025. A Leap Year baby, he was born on February 29, 1948, in Palestine, TX, to Gilbert and Melba Streetman. He grew up in Grapeland, TX, and graduated from high school there in 1966, where he was voted “Friendliest Boy”.

After high school he attended Stephen F. Austin State University, where he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. He received his Master of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston-Victoria in 1992. While in college, he met his wife, Cathy Burrows. After marrying in 1972, they moved to Alice, TX, where he taught high school and coached tennis before moving to Victoria in 1976. In Victoria, he and Cathy opened The Popcorn People in Market Square in the 1980s. He worked at both Victoria and Stroman High Schools—he was known to say, “I taught the entire town to drive, but don’t hold it against me.” He was known for his eclectic sense of humor at work, and the family has enjoyed hearing stories from his former students about their time in his classroom. John worked at the Region 3 Education Service Center from 2003 to 2010, certifying future aspiring teachers. He also managed the bus-driving program in the Gulf Coast region during that time. He enjoyed traveling the state, going to job fairs, and recruiting new teachers.

John also volunteered for Theatre Victoria for many years, mostly at it’s original location on Constitution Street. This was a Streetman family affair, and it wasn’t uncommon for John, Cathy, and their three daughters to work together on the same production. Audiences might remember him from his onstage roles in many comedies, and he also enjoyed working backstage and at the concession stand.

John was a very active member of the congregation at Trinity Episcopal Church, where his family have been members since their arrival in Victoria. He was a regular member of the Sunday Sandwich Ministry, making sandwiches to deliver to those who were hungry in the community, and he served as a vestry member and Eucharistic minister.

John also loved animals. You might have seen him walking around his neighborhood or at Ethel Lee Tracy Park with his dogs (“the girls”) in their orange safety vests. He was a lover of “orange cats” and adopted many of them over the years. He had a “big” sense of humor and was what many would describe as a “character”. As the first member of his family to attend college, he was a lifelong lover of SFASU, and it’s school color, purple, became his signature color. Many knew him as “the purple guy”, for his many purple shirts, his purple house, and anything else that he could find in the color purple.

He is survived by his daughters, Spring Streetman (Kristofer) of Paris, France; Skylar Streetman (Ryan) USAF JAGC officer; and Spencer Zamora (Adrian) of Austin, TX. Additionally, his siblings, Cecil Streetman, Gayle Snodgrass, and Robert Streetman. Because friends can also become family, we wish to recognize his best friends: Bill Thomas, Jim Story, Mike Pfeil, Mary “Pood” Wheeler, and Linda Hayes.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Melba Streetman, and his wife, Cathy (Burrows) Streetman.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Friday, May 30, 2025, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1501 N. Glass Street, Victoria, TX 77901. One of John’s last wishes was for everyone to wear purple for him, so please do!

Memorial donations may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church.