Mallie “Lorene” Zalesky, age 78, of Kennard, passed away Sunday, August 10, 2025 in Lufkin. Lorene was born January 10, 1947 in Aransas Pass to parents, Elmer and Mallie Romine West.

Lorene was a lady whose hands could turn simple ingredients into delicious meals, a blank canvas into a work of art, and a few flowers into breathtaking arrangements.

She loved tending to her garden, where each bloom seemed to carry a piece of her warmth. Her home was filled with the scent of good cooking, the comfort of beauty, and the sound of laughter from her quick wit and unmatched sense of humor.

Lorene is survived by her husband, Kenneth Zalesky of Kennard; son, Tommy Winningham and wife, April of George West; daughters, Raquel and husband, Gustavo Lopez of Livingston, Cristy and husband, Toby Smith of Crockett; grandchildren, Taylor Lorene Winningham, Brittany and Jason Shelley, BJ West, Emily and Trey Baskin, Sky and Derek Phillips, Noah and Alexis Lopez, Joseph and Shelby Zalesky, Jermaine and Madison Leonard, Chris Gay; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Ross of Marble Falls, Debbie McCandless of Wichita Falls; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Daniel and Marilyn Zalesky, Stephen and Debbi Zalesky, Vicki and John Bennett, Theresa Zalesky, Louise and Brent Penn; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mallie West; daughter, Loralee Winningham; brothers, Terry West and Tommy West.

Graveside services for Mallie “Lorene” Zalesky were held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at Ivie Cemetery with Jamie Allee officiating.

