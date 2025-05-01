Hilliard McKnight Gospel Concert Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A night of spiritual celebration and soul-stirring harmonies is set to fill the Crockett Civic Center as renowned gospel group George Dean and G4 headline a free concert on Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Hilliard McKnight, the event promises to be an uplifting evening for gospel music fans across East Texas. Known for their rich harmonies and golden suits, George Dean and G4 bring decades of tradition and passion to the stage, captivating audiences with their dynamic performances.

Joining the lineup are David Maitland & Company of Kennard, Texas, and The Stewarts from Houston. Both groups are known for blending contemporary gospel with traditional roots, adding variety and depth to the evening’s performances.

The concert will be emceed by two local pastors, Tim Jones and Reginald Marshall, who are expected to bring energy and heartfelt messages as they guide attendees through the night’s program.

The concert is free to the public, aiming to unite the community through the power of gospel music and fellowship.

The Crockett Civic Center is located at 1100 Edmiston Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m., and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]