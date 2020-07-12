Election Day Polling Locations

Remember to Vote!
By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Early voting ended on Friday, July 10 and after what seems like forever, it is finally time for voters to go to the polls and cast their ballots in the July 14 primary runoff.
Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum would like to remind voters to go to the polls on Tuesday between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm to cast your vote in the runoffs for County Sheriff and Precinct Three County Commissioner.
“Due to COVID-19, there has been a great reduction in available poll workers. Some polling locations have been combined in order to meet staffing requirements and social distancing. Please check with your county party chair, the county’s website, newspapers or listen to KIVY for updates,” Lum stated.
Lum also said she would like to remind voters that voting requirements have been modified due to COVID-19. Because each station must be sanitized between voters, the check-in process may be slower than normal.
“Voters are asked to please sanitize before you enter the polling location and that you wear a face covering. Social distancing of 6ft will be enforced. You are a crucial part of keeping our elections safe. Should you have any health issues that prevent you from wearing a face covering or have symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to utilize Curbside Voting to limit exposure,” Lum added.
Remember you must vote in the Precinct you are registered in. As of July 10, 2020 the list of polling locations are as follows:
(D) = Democrats only (R) = Republican only
- Pct. 1 Crockett Fire Station 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett
- Pct. 2 Former J.P. Office 110 E. Houston Avenue, Crockett
- Pct. 3 Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Old Gym 1400 W. Austin, Crockett
- Pct. 4 & 12(D) Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
- Pct. 4, 11 & 12 (R) Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett
- Pct. 5 (R) First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland
- Pct. 6 & 5(D) Grapeland I.S.D. Library 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland
- Pct. 6 & 15(R) Grapeland I.S.D. Library 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland
- Pct. 7 Lovelady Community Center – Building 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady
- Pct. 8 Liberty Hill United Methodist Church 594 CR 1585, Grapeland
- Pct. 9 & 10(D) Pearson Chapel Baptist Church 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady
- Pct. 9 (R) Pearson Chapel Baptist Church 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady
- Pct. 10 (R) Austonio Community Center/Fire Station 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett
- Pct. 11 (D) Mt. Senora Baptist Church 3208 CR 4550 @ CR 4665, Crockett
- Pct. 12 {Closed} Belott Community Church 9414 FM 1733, Grapeland
- Pct. 14 & 16 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo
- Pct. 15 (D) Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1747 CR 2190, Grapeland
- Pct. 16 {Closed} San Pedro Baptist Church 10733 FM 2022 N., Grapeland
- Pct. 17 Weldon Baptist Church 11812 FM 230, Lovelady
- Pct. 18 (D) Center Grove Community Center 4514 FM 1280 E, Lovelady
- Pct. 18 (R) Holly Community Center 393 CR 4230, Lovelady
- Pct. 19 (D) First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard
- Pct. 19 & 21 (R) First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard
- Pct. 20 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland
- Pct. 21 (D) Ratcliff Senior Citizens Center 376 First Street, Ratcliff
