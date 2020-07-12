Election Day Polling Locations

Remember to Vote!

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Early voting ended on Friday, July 10 and after what seems like forever, it is finally time for voters to go to the polls and cast their ballots in the July 14 primary runoff.

Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum would like to remind voters to go to the polls on Tuesday between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm to cast your vote in the runoffs for County Sheriff and Precinct Three County Commissioner.

“Due to COVID-19, there has been a great reduction in available poll workers. Some polling locations have been combined in order to meet staffing requirements and social distancing. Please check with your county party chair, the county’s website, newspapers or listen to KIVY for updates,” Lum stated.

Lum also said she would like to remind voters that voting requirements have been modified due to COVID-19. Because each station must be sanitized between voters, the check-in process may be slower than normal.

“Voters are asked to please sanitize before you enter the polling location and that you wear a face covering. Social distancing of 6ft will be enforced. You are a crucial part of keeping our elections safe. Should you have any health issues that prevent you from wearing a face covering or have symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to utilize Curbside Voting to limit exposure,” Lum added.

Remember you must vote in the Precinct you are registered in. As of July 10, 2020 the list of polling locations are as follows:

(D) = Democrats only (R) = Republican only

Pct. 1 Crockett Fire Station 200 N. 6th Street, Crockett

Pct. 2 Former J.P. Office 110 E. Houston Avenue, Crockett

Pct. 3 Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Old Gym 1400 W. Austin, Crockett

Pct. 4 & 12(D) Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett

Pct. 4, 11 & 12 (R) Houston Co. Senior Citizen Center 716 W. Wells, Crockett

Pct. 5 (R) First United Methodist Church 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland

Pct. 6 & 5(D) Grapeland I.S.D. Library 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland

Pct. 6 & 15(R) Grapeland I.S.D. Library 116 W. Myrtle, Grapeland

Pct. 7 Lovelady Community Center – Building 2 124 E. Cox, Lovelady

Pct. 8 Liberty Hill United Methodist Church 594 CR 1585, Grapeland

Pct. 9 & 10(D) Pearson Chapel Baptist Church 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady

Pct. 9 (R) Pearson Chapel Baptist Church 6932 FM 1280 W., Lovelady

Pct. 10 (R) Austonio Community Center/Fire Station 13108 FM 1280 W., Crockett

Pct. 11 (D) Mt. Senora Baptist Church 3208 CR 4550 @ CR 4665, Crockett

Pct. 12 {Closed} Belott Community Church 9414 FM 1733, Grapeland

Pct. 14 & 16 Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo

Pct. 15 (D) Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1747 CR 2190, Grapeland

Pct. 16 {Closed} San Pedro Baptist Church 10733 FM 2022 N., Grapeland

Pct. 17 Weldon Baptist Church 11812 FM 230, Lovelady

Pct. 18 (D) Center Grove Community Center 4514 FM 1280 E, Lovelady

Pct. 18 (R) Holly Community Center 393 CR 4230, Lovelady

Pct. 19 (D) First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard

Pct. 19 & 21 (R) First Baptist Church Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard

Pct. 20 Weches Fire Station 19638 State Hwy. 21 E., Grapeland

Pct. 21 (D) Ratcliff Senior Citizens Center 376 First Street, Ratcliff

