Weekend Homicide in Palestine

One Dead, One Hospitalized

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – A brutal attack in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 7, left one man dead, one man hospitalized and another in jail charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Richard Quinones, 50, of Palestine, was taken into custody after the vehicle he used to flee the murder scene died just outside of the Dogwood City.

According to a statement from Palestine Police Department Community Liaison Michele Herbert, officers with the Palestine Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Ferguson Road, in reference to an assault.

Once they arrived at the location, the officers made contact with Jose Vigil-Limon, 47, of Palestine, and observed he had severe lacerations to his face and hands, according to Herbert.

The police liaison further stated, “Officers then located Jesus Vigil-Limon, 51, of Palestine, lying on the ground outside of the residence. Jesus was found to also have severe lacerations to his head and body. EMS responded to the scene and transported Jose to the PRMC (Palestine Regional Medical Center) ER for treatment. Jesus was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd. Jose was later transported to a Tyler hospital via helicopter for further treatment.”

Before he was transported to the ER, the younger Vigil-Limon indicated he knew his attacker and identified him as Richard Quinones, according to the media release.

Several witnesses at the scene – including Vigil-Limon – indicated Quinones had been at the Ferguson Road address earlier in the day and was known to both victims.

After stabbing the two men, Witnesses reported Quinones had fled the scene in a white passenger vehicle.

At approximately 1:20 am, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) dispatch, received a 911 call reporting a stalled vehicle was in the roadway on FM 2419 near US Hwy. 287, outside of the city limits. The vehicle matched the description provided to law enforcement officers at the scene of the earlier homicide.

“ACSO Deputies, along with PPD Officers and Detectives responded to the scene. Quinones was initially taken into custody for an outstanding parole violation warrant. The vehicle, which matched the description given by witnesses, was towed the PPD for further processing,” Herbert stated.

Arrest warrants for Quinones were then obtained on the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Quinones was booked into the Anderson County Jail without further incident.

Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow said, “Detectives are still working to determine what started this argument and the suspect’s motives. Our prayers are with the family and the victim as they go through this tough time. I want to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and assistance in locating Quinones.”

Jose Vigil-Limon is still in serious condition but is expected to survive. Quinones’ bond was not set as of press time.

