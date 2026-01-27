Crockett First Mayoral Ball Celebrates a Lifetime of Service

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Long before the first guest arrived in formal wear, the idea behind Crockett’s first-ever mayoral ball was already clear: this night was never meant to be about one person alone.

Instead, the black-tie charity event became a reflection of a city — its faith, its generosity and its belief that leadership is measured not only by office held, but by years of service quietly given.

At the center of the evening stood Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Crockett’s mayor and longtime community leader, who said she was both humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“I’m usually on the committee side,” Fisher said. “I’m the one running around, doing the work, not standing in the spotlight. So this was new for me.”

What made the night meaningful, she said, was not the title attached to her name, but the memories and relationships reflected back to her throughout the evening.

“People kept stopping me and saying, ‘Dr. Fisher, you remember when…,’” she said. “That told me this wasn’t about what I’ve done just recently as mayor. It was about a lifetime of being present for people.”

The idea for the mayor’s ball did not originate at City Hall. Instead, it grew from conversations among community members inspired by similar events in neighboring cities.

According to Fisher, friends who had attended a mayor’s ball in Palestine returned home with a question.

“They said, ‘Dr. Fisher, I don’t think Crockett has ever had a mayor’s ball,’” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Not that I know of — and I’ve been around a while.’”

When organizers suggested hosting one, Fisher agreed — with conditions.

“I told them, ‘I don’t want to be involved in the planning, and I don’t want anyone to think this is about raising money for me personally,’” she said. “Turning it into a charity event made all the difference.”

For co-chair Myesha Marshall, the vision had been quietly forming long before the election season concluded.

“I honestly didn’t care what the outcome of the election was,” Marshall said. “I just felt like Crockett had never done anything like this, and it could be something special for our city.”

A Crockett native, nurse and active volunteer, Marshall said the idea began as a conversation between her and her mother, Lillian Sampson.

“We prayed about it,” she said. “Then we reached out to Dr. Fisher, and when she said yes, we knew it was time to move forward.”

From there, organizers assembled what Marshall described as a “mini all-star team” — a diverse organizing committee representing different backgrounds, professions and corners of the community.

“It felt God-sent,” Marshall said. “Everybody came to the table with ideas, but nobody came with ego.”

The organizing committee was chaired by Sampson and Gwendolyn Spurlock, with Marshall and Pastor Charlana Kelly serving as co-chairs. Committee members included Veronica Wheeler, Jenni Shartle, Tresa Spikes, Tami Bruner, Ethel Dolphus, Rebeca Huffman, Sheila Bean, Victoria Essien, Diann Deckard, Jewelisa Saavedra, and Camela Barlow.

Despite a compressed planning timeline of less than two months, the group delivered an evening that many attendees described as elegant, intentional and deeply meaningful.

The theme of the night — Together We Rise — was woven throughout the program and purpose of the event.

“It wasn’t just words,” Marshall said. “We really wanted to show togetherness. This was about bringing people from different walks of life into the same room and celebrating unity.”

Proceeds from the event benefited two local organizations known for meeting community needs without barriers: Standing With Crockett, led by Pastor Leon Wallace, and the Crockett Annual Community Fund Day, founded by Hilliard McKnight and his wife, Ruth McKnight.

“These were organizations that were already doing the work,” Fisher said. “They weren’t charging fees. They weren’t turning people away. They were just giving.”

The formal program opened with a welcome by Crockett Asst. City Manager John Angerstein, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Precinct Two City Councilman Christopher Price and an invocation by Jim Thome Ainsworth.

Remarks throughout the evening highlighted Fisher’s leadership and personal character. Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith offered reflections on her service, while family members Helen King and Ruth Watson shared personal tributes.

A meal blessing was delivered by Pastor Reginald Marshall, followed by remarks from Pastor Billy Reece and guest speaker Dr. Delvin Atchinson. A live auction led by Ansel Bradshaw helped raise additional funds for the charities.

As the evening drew to a close, Fisher addressed the crowd, grounding her gratitude in faith.

“Sometimes you wonder if the things you’re doing are in vain,” she said. “But God balances the books. This night felt like an accumulation of everything — not a reward, but a reminder.”

Organizers say the response from the community has already sparked conversations about the future.

“We’ve had people calling and saying, ‘I hope y’all are going to keep this going,’” Marshall said. “So yes — the plan is to do it again.”

For Fisher, the night reinforced what she has always believed about Crockett.

“This wasn’t really about me,” she said. “It was about a city that knows how to honor service, give back and come together. And that’s something worth celebrating.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]