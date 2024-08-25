Crockett Passes Budget; Animal Shelter, Other Projects Approved

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City Council met Monday, Aug. 19 and in an unexpected mood of agreement, quickly passed the major parts of their budget and gave their thoughts on many of the new projects, eagerly awaited by voters.

The meeting began with several members of the public speaking about not only Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, but several council members as well, thanking them for beginning to come together and work for the best of the city.

Crockett Police Department (CPD) Chief Clayton Smith presented his departments’ numbers for July, noting 504 calls during the month, 66 arrests, 322 traffic incidents and a total of 504 calls, total. Crockett Fire Department (CFD) Chief Jason Frizzell noted his department responded to a total of 29 calls for service in the city of Crockett, down from June’s 40 – none of which were structure fires. CFD assisted county agencies in an additional 10 calls during July.

Mary Allen Museum President Dr. Thelma J. Douglass greeted the council, proud to have architects on hand who had donated their time to do a study of the Mary Allen Seminary site. Several of her board members were present and the council was presented with several offers to either re-purpose, re-build, re-imagine or even demolish the site. With the city’s budget already set, Fisher begged for more time to give the city a chance to consider the ideas and postpone the discussion to a later date.

The city budget and tax rate were quickly and unanimously approved, after brief public hearings on both. The city’s tax rate will stay the same, with no increases, set for $0.6362 per $100 of appraised value.

The city’s library was first on the agenda, with Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein presenting bids to replace sidewalks around the building and create barriers so runoff rainwater will not wash aways existing walkways. There was also a plan to make the entrances more disabled-accessible, expanding entrance walkways and keeping water and mud from barring the entrance. Council accepted bids from two vendors, one for the sidewalk and one for the retaining wall to stop the rainwater. The project was accepted unanimously.

The city’s long-expected animal shelter was discussed, along with bids to finish the site’s buildout, with some funding coming from the federal government. Angerstein said the building will need stronger-than-normal flooring, given the number of visitors and animals expected, cleaning the exterior and kennels, along with new ceiling tiles. Three bids were received to complete the work, with the city not requesting sealed bids, choosing to work with the contractors directly, to reduce changes later in the project. This too was approved.

The issue of welcome signs for the city, with Angerstein asking the council to help him choose a design and go out for bids, including some local companies. All agreed to stick with the traditional slogan of, “Paradise in the Pines,” and Angerstein said he hoped the motto would be integrated even into city vehicles.

Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks asked how many signs might be installed and Angerstein said he wanted to check prices first, noting the sign near the old Angelina College at the intersection might be a good location for a modified version of the sign at a reduced cost. He also told council one resident had already committed to paying for at least one of the signs.

The signs, Angerstein said, would be natural stone, concrete capped, with the signs themselves made of steel, being backlit or illuminated by flood lights. Council members agreed on one of the sign, opting to add “1837”, noting not many cities can claim such a long pedigree. Council voted unanimously to allow Angerstein to pursue the project and seek bids.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]