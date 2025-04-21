Crockett ISD Celebrates Student Success at Spring 2025 College Signing Day

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT — Proud families, teachers, and classmates gathered for Crockett ISD’s Spring 2025 College Signing Day, celebrating students as they took the next big step in their academic journeys.

Seventeen seniors were recognized during the ceremony, each committing to a range of colleges, universities, and military service across Texas and beyond. From major universities to community colleges and technical institutes, the diversity of choices reflected the students’ hard work.

Among those honored were Miguel Gonzalez-Ramirez and Mia Gonzalez, both heading to the University of Texas at Austin, and Brieahna Estrada, who will attend Texas State University. Antonio Ledesma and Victoria Medel committed to Tyler Junior College, while Gisela Gonzalez also chose TJC.

Sean Rayfield and Leonbert Pare will join the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Damon Dickson is set to attend Prairie View A&M University. Rebeca Zacarias and Zytavious Simmons both selected Angelina College, and Creag Yanez is bound for the University of Texas at Tyler.

The celebration also highlighted students pursuing specialized paths. Omarion Henry and Jayden Gonzalez committed to Texas State Technical College, while Klara Heersink will attend Austin College. Jeremias Jimenez is set to study at Dallas Baptist University, and Ariya Davis will continue her education at Huston-Tillotson University.

Additionally, Ania Duren and Tania Davis both committed to the University of Houston, and Jevon Porter proudly announced his decision to join the U.S. Army.

“This is a day of pride for our entire community,” said Crockett ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller, celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2025. “These students have shown dedication, resilience, and determination. We can’t wait to see the great things they will accomplish.”

The event served not only as a celebration of academic milestones, but also as an inspiration for younger students to dream big and pursue their goals.