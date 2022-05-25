Palestine ISD Suffers Loss of Educator

Students Injured in Wreck

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – The Anderson and Houston County area school districts have seen tragedy strike again and again during the 2021-2022 school year. Palestine, Slocum, Grapeland, Latexo and Crockett ISDs have all mourned the loss of a student this year. And now, Palestine ISD is mourning the loss of an educator.

According to the PISD website, “Palestine ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our educators, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High. Coach Coyne had attended the Maverick’s game and was returning home last night when he and the passengers in the vehicle were struck by another vehicle. The passengers who are currently undergoing treatment in Dallas are students in the district. We currently have limited information regarding the accident. We extend our condolences to Coach Coyne’s family, friends and students.”

The driver of the other vehicle was traveling the wrong way on I-45, near Wilmer, when it struck Coach Coyne’s vehicle head-on. A woman and two juveniles inside the other vehicle also perished in the wreck.

Please keep the family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers as the area districts close out this trying school year.

