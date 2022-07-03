Ho. Co. Commissioners Extend Burn Ban

Countywide Trash Cleanup Scheduled Next Month

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The burn ban in Houston County was extended during a meeting of the Houston County Commissioners Court held on Tuesday morning, June 28.

The burn ban order was originally issued by Houston County Judge Jim Lovell on June 22. The order states Houston County “… is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury of loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought and other weather-related conditions.”

The disaster declaration “… shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless renewed by the Commissioners Court of Houston County.”

It specifically states that all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Houston County but does not prohibit outdoor burning activities carried out by Federal Certified Agencies. The order also stated the Davy Crockett National Forest is exempt from the burn ban.

The court unanimously agreed to extend the burn ban until July 12 and which time the matter will be revisited.

As the meeting continued, the commissioners addressed the County Wide Trash Cleanup, slated for the month of July. The locations, dates and times are as follows:

Precinct 1 and 2

400 N. Durrett Crockett, Texas 75835

Saturday, July 9 and Saturday July 16

8 am – 12 pm

Precinct 3

936 FM 1280 East

Lovelady, Texas 75851

Saturday, July 23

8 am – 12 pm

Precinct 4

505 Welch

Kennard, Texas 75847

Saturday, July 30

8 am – 12 pm

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county were approved.

The Houston County Treasurer’s report and Compensatory report were received as information by the commissioners.

The salaries of new and/or transfer employees were approved.

The payment of compensatory, vacation, and holiday time for previous Houston County employees was approved.

The court approved payment of $5,890.99 to the Houston County Electric Co-op to move an electrical line on CR 4555 as part of a new bridge construction.

Approval was given to a request from the District Attorney’s Office to start a Sexual Assault Response Team for Houston County as required under Local Government Code 351.

Hotel Occupancy Tax funds were approved for the “Day Trippin’” entertainment event to be held at the Crockett Family Resort on Aug. 12-14.

Todd Stone was appointed as a commissioner to ESD No. 2.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.