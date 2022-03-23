Dogwood Trails Second Weekend March 25-27

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE – While the first weekend was an absolutely perfect way to kickoff the 84th Annual Dogwood Trails Festival, the second weekend will be just as festive.

Several of the events for the March 25 weekend include:

Old Time Music & Dulcimer Festival –

March 24 – 26

A festival with a laid-back attitude and great music! Some of the best dulcimer and old-time music artists from around the country serve as headliners for the concerts and lead the workshops. Friday and Saturday are filled with live performances, jamming sessions, concerts & workshops. For more information call 936-222-1892. First Baptist Church 5700 N Loop 256 Find out more at www.oldpalmusic.com.

Farm & Flower Market –

March 26, April 2 – 8:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Shop a wide selection of flowers, plants, herbs, produce, local honey, meat and eggs, homemade soaps, handmade items, jewelry, art & more. 815 W Spring St.,

Central America 5K –

March 26 – 9:00 AM

Welcome to our annual 5k walk/run event! all proceeds are benefitting our Central America missions’ outreach 2022. to register text (5K) to: 903-218-3538 & complete the form

Registration and packet pick up for runners and walkers will begin at 8:00 AM on the day of the event under the pavilion at Dogwood Park. Children 10 and under are FREE! This year we will have a slightly different route, you are sure to love! T-shirts will be included for those that pre-register. Awards Ceremony to follow.

Proceeds benefit 2022 Mission Trips Contact Evangelistic Temple for details or to register 903 729-2863

Gourd Easter Chick & Eggs Class

Mar 26

Let’s make something fun and cute just in time for your Easter decor…an Easter chick and some eggs. Out of what? An ‘egg gourd’ of course! These are adorable and grow in this natural egg shape.

We will make FOUR ornaments in this class! All materials are included, and no previous art skills or experience are needed! Class fee is just $25 per person. Call Old Town Vintage and More at 903-221-6233 to sign up and reserve your spot. We will only have 8 seats available for this class. Please bring a smock or wear a shirt you can get paint on. Any of our classes can also be booked for your private event or party! Please follow Katy’s Gourd Wagon on Facebook to learn more about gourds. www.facebook.com/GourdFarm/.

Installation Of Texas Historical Marker –

Mar 26 1:00 PM

Anderson County Historical Commission is pleased to announce the installation of an official Texas Historical Marker honoring Captain Steven Logan Bennett, Medal of Honor Recipient (Posthumous). Veterans Memorial Park, West Spring Street, Palestine, TX. Official ceremony. Informal reception, Friday, March 25, 2022, 5:30 -7:30 PM in The Redlands Hotel Lobby, 400 N Queen St.

Steel Magnolias –

March 25-26 | 7:30 PM; March 27 | 2:00 PM; April 1-2 | 7:30 PM; April 3 | 2:00PM

Historic Texas Theatre Palestine, Texas

The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. 213 W Crawford St.

Dogwood Fly in Fair –

March 25 – 27 9:00 AM- 5: 00 PM Friday & Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Sunday 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Admission $5 per car load. Free Parking. Chili and 3 meat BBQ cookoffs & Cornhole tournament. Arts, crafts, gun show, antiques, militaria, and collectibles. For more information, contact: Charles Montgomery 817-929-1816 Whipp.events@gmail.com Whippfarmproductions.com