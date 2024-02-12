Bulldog Set to Play For Texas College 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) High School Senior Artis Edwards was recently accepted to study and play defensive line at Texas College in Tyler. The announcement was formalized at a signing ceremony involving CISD Athletic Director and Head Coach Jody Jordan and Edwards’ family.

Edwards said his family had lived in several different areas, before finding Crockett and making it their home, about three years ago. The family found the house they were looking for and began to enjoy the small town atmosphere and good schools.

While Edwards enjoys history most of all, he is a straight A student, with one 89 bugging him and his grade point average. Not bad for a young man who has put so much work into his craft, football.

Well-spoken and obviously of high IQ, Edwards is thinking of becoming a history professor himself, inspired by some of those same CISD teachers who helped him understand how knowing history is key to the present, and the future. Edwards said most of all, he would like to help younger generations and leave some knowledge behind for them.

“When you watch a documentary, you are able to see the intricacies of how one thing can affect another. You can clearly see how a nation is created,” Edwards said. “It only takes one thing to create another and I think it’s just amazing. And that’s why I love history.”

Playing football for about 12 years, the defensive lineman is looking forward to a little freedom and independence during his college years, although Tyler is close enough to home to see the folks and friends often, enough.

Texas College is a historically black, Christian college. The private institution is home to less than 1,000 students, making it ideal for small class sizes and emphasis on each student’s individual development.

“I think everyone has this time they live for when they have an opportunity that’s too big not to take it and they have to adjust to it. I am ready to go to college. I’m going to say I’m ready for it,” Edwards said.

In our crazy, connected world with so many distractions, how has Edwards been able to focus on his sports and his grades, keep himself out of trouble and develop such ambitious plans and keep himself on the right path?

“You have to focus on the goal,” Edwards noted. “You always have to keep looking at the bigger picture. ‘If I stay home this night, no workout this day, ’ll be okay.’ Listen, don’t lollygag if you really want to get somwhere, it’s as simple as that. The world is for takers. If you don’t fight for what you want, you’re not going to get it. It’s as simple as that. There are lot of distractions. But you have to avoid them.”

For the younger Bulldogs or future football players from anywhere, Edwards reiterated the way to succeed is to take it seriously and make yourself better.

“If you’re trying to play football, you have to watch your craft,” Edwards concluded. “I look at the greats in the professional leagues. ‘See how fast he was moving…see how he moves and how much he steps, how much he punches.’ You have to watch the greatest to become the greatest. Everyone can have ‘it’ in them. They just have to fight for it.”

