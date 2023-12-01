The Spirt of Thanksgiving :  Eugene Lockhart ‘s 27th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

By Dr. Ianthia Fisher

Guest Writer for The Messenger

CROCKETT – As we prepare to embrace the Christmas season – the season of peace, love and joy – I would like to share one more word of “THANKS” to the Eugene Lockhart Jr. Foundation, sponsored by our very own Crockett native Eugene Lockhart Jr., who has generously hosted an Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive for the citizens of Crockett for 27 years.

While Crockett gets full benefit from the drive, he also sponsors this event in numerous other cities. The event is financially and physically supported by local sponsors. This year, the annual event was held Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. in the Crockett Civic Center Parking lot. Preceding the distribution of the turkeys, a short program was held which included a welcome by First Lady Gretchen Moffitt and Prayer by Pastor Dwayne Moffitt of the Bethel MBC, the home church of Eugene and the Lockhart family.

Remarks and acknowledgements were made by Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Sis. Leontyne Haynes and Sis. Jurlinda Lockhart Gentry, who also shared special words of appreciation to their parents the late Eugene Sr. and Lena Lockhart, for instilling in them the need to always give back. She concluded by sharing a quote from Eugene, who wasn’t personally able to attend. It stated, “If you ever feel like you are going to fall, try to land on your back, because if you can look up to heaven, you can get the help you need to get up. When you get up, you have to rise and grind. Say it three times; and keep God first in your life, he will always pull you up!”

A special thanks was also given to numerous pastors, churches and local volunteers who assisted with the turkey distribution: Dr. Jerome and Mrs. Dorthy Washington; Pastor Leon Wallace, Good Shepherd Fellowship; Pastor Ron Forehand; Mr. Calvin and Mrs. Cynthia Neel (Hargrove-Neel Heating and Air); Pastor Keeney Dickerson, First Baptist Church; Pastor Tim Jones and wife Sara-Trish; Mike Hardy, Lifepoint Church; Mike Terry , Mike Terry Chevrolet /GMC; Ferruq-Express Store and James and Jurlinda Gentry.