Slocum Lady Mustangs Smoke Sandiettes, 52-15

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiettes hit the road on Tuesday evening as they made the short trek to Slocum to play the Lady Mustangs in a District 20-2A matchup. It was the first game after the Christmas break for both teams, but for the Sandiettes, the time off appeared to work against them.

A close first quarter morphed into a blow out in the second as Slocum held Grapeland scoreless in the period and then turned around and did it again in the final eight minutes of the game as the Lady Mustangs trampled the Sandiettes by a final score of 52-15.

As the game got underway, the teams appeared evenly matched as Slocum took an early 8-7 after the first quarter. Taylor Williams dropped in five for the Lady Mustangs while Audrey Leuschner had two and Julie Neal had one.

Te’Lia Jones

Te’Lia Jones knocked down a three-pointer for the Sandiettes while Cyshia Black and Morgan Terry both had two apiece.

The second quarter belonged to the home team as the Lady Mustangs rattled off 18 points while the Sandiettes went scoreless. Lexi Bennett poured in nine points in the quarter while Neal and Marlee Lasiter dropped in four apiece. Annie Cockerham closed out the first half scoring by making one of two from the line to help Slocum take a 26-7 lead into the locker room.

After the intermission, Grapeland finally managed to break their scoring drought when Terry dropped in a basket at the seven-minute mark of the third. Jones followed with a three and for a brief moment, it seemed as if the Sandiettes might make an attempt at a comeback.

The Lady Mustangs, however, put a halt to the notion of a come-from-behind win as after the three-pointer from Jones, Leuschner answered with a three for Slocum. Neal added four more for the home team while both Bennett and Williams chipped in two apiece to take a 39-15 lead after three periods of play were in the books.

Destiny Bolden

The fourth quarter saw the shooting woes for Grapeland return as they were held scoreless once again. Slocum, on the other hand, saw Williams drain a pair of three-pointers while Abby Taylor had five and Lasiter hit a shot from the field as the Lady Mustangs rode roughshod over the Sandiettes by a final score of 52-15.

On the game, Grapeland was led in scoring by Te’Lia Jones with six points. Morgan Terry put in four, Cyshia Black went for three and Destiny Bolden rounded out the Sandiettes’ scoring in the game with a two-pointer.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Taylor Williams with 13 and Lexi Bennett with 11. Julie Neal dropped in nine and Marlee Lasiter netted six. Audrey Leuschner and Abby Taylor both had five while Laney Taylor converted two-of-two from the line to account for the Slocum point production.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.