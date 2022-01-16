Slocum Knocks Off Latexo, 45-21

By Will Johnson

LATEXO – The Latexo Tigers welcomed the Slocum Mustangs to the Tiger Den on Tuesday evening for a District 20-2A contest. Latexo came into the game with a 0-2 mark while Slocum sported a 1-2 record.

Even though league play hasn’t quite reached the mid-point, the game still had playoff implications. If Latexo won, they would move into a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot while if Slocum won, they would solidify their hold on third.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they came out flat while the Mustangs came out ready to play. Slocum opened up an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a 45-21 victory.

As the game got underway, Slocum’s Lex Rich was lights out as he knocked down nine points in the first eight minutes of play. Jose Molina dropped in six, Stratton Wendell added two and Mark Guess converted one of two from the line as the Mustangs opened up a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers couldn’t seem to buy a basket as they started ice-cold from the field. Cam Baker put in four for Latexo but the only other points they could garner came on a pair of free throws from Dakota Shirley.

The second quarter saw the Mustangs slow down the tempo and their scoring. Rich stayed hot as he added another five points to his total but the only other Slocum points came on a two from Conner Vickers.

Despite the Slocum scoring struggles, the Latexo squad didn’t fare any better in the second quarter. Shirley added a pair of free throws and Ashton Hargrove made one of two from the line, but that was it for the Tigers’ scoring in the half as they trailed 25-9 at the break.

Following the halftime ceremonies where Latexo seniors were honored, the Mustangs put the game away. Ryan LaRoche drained a pair of three pointers while Rich added four more to his total and Molina added three as Slocum pushed the lead to 38-15.

The Tigers’ points came on twos from Shirley, Matt Cook and Ashton Hargrove.

In the final period of play, both teams appeared tired and the scoring reflected that. The Mustangs only mustered seven points in the period on a three-ball from Sloane Tucker and twos from Daniel Barlow and Caden Lovelady.

Meanwhile, the Tigers only managed six points in the final eight minutes as Hargrove knocked down a three while Shirley added three of his own as the Tigers fell by a final score of 45-21.

The Mustangs were led by Lex Rich with a game-high 18 points and Jose Molina with nine. Ryan LaRoche hit a pair of three-pointers while Sloane Tucker had one of his own. Daniel Barlow, Caden Lovelady, Conner Vickers and Stratton Wendell all scored two apiece while Mark Guess chipped in a free throw to round out the Slocum scoring.

Latexo was led by Dakota Shirley with a team-high nine points. Ashton Hargrove netted six, Cam Baker had four and Matt Cook chipped in a basket to account for the Tigers’ point production.

