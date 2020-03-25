TABC Releases Boys’ All-State Teams

Grapeland, Crockett Represented

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – While the UIL Girls’ Basketball season was able to conclude as normal, the boys’ UIL season came to a halt – almost in mid-dribble – after the Class 3A State Semifinals in San Antonio.

We will more than likely never know who could have won state championships in the various classifications, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) had seen enough basketball to select its All-State teams.

BJ Lamb

After announcing All-Region teams last week, the TABC released the organization’s All-State teams on Monday, March 23 and the rosters were dotted with area hoopsters.

Starting with the Class 2A Boys’ All-State team, Grapeland Sandies Keizion Ashford and BJ Lamb were selected to the squad.

Ashford played in all 37 games for Grapeland as he helped the Sandies to a record of 35-2 on the year. On the season, Ashford averaged 12.9 points per game, 3.5 assists per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 3.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Lamb also played in all 37 games for Grapeland as he helped the Sandies win their 12th consecutive district championship. On the season, Lamb averaged 15.9 points per game, 5.6 assists per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 3.7 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Both Ashford and Lamb are juniors and will return for the 2020-2021 season. In addition, Lamb was also selected to the Honorable Mention All-State team in football.

Allen Horace

At the Class 3A level, Crockett Bulldog Allen Horace was named to the All-State team.

Horace helped lead the Bulldogs to a record of 32-3 and their second consecutive district championship. He played in 28 games where he averaged 11.2 points per game, 0.7 assists per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 steals per game and 2.0 blocks per game.

The senior Bulldog was also selected was selected to the All-State First Team in football from the tight end position. Horace caught 39 passes for 601 yards. He also recorded seven TDs and graded out at 95%.

The players’ statistics were provided by Max Preps.

We would like to extend our congratulations to all of the student-athletes named to the All-State and say thank for a very enjoyable year of basketball.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.