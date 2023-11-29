Woman Sent to Burn Center After Crockett Apartment Fire

By Greg Ritchie

CROCKETT – Crockett Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to reports of an apartment fire Tuesday, Nov. 28 just before 8 a.m. The callers reported fire and smoke coming from a downstairs apartment gmmat the Cole Creek Apartments, located at 1406 Cole Creek Lane, near Crockett Loop 304.

Upon arrival, CFD Chief Jason Frizzell saw flames coming from the apartment and, assisted by Houston County Emergency Services Fire Marshal Heath Murff, was able to begin fighting the fire while the CFD engines arrived on the scene.

Latexo Volunteer Fire Department assisted CFD on the scene.

The found a resident inside, a 62-year-old woman and provided first aid to her until Houston County EMS was on the scene and transport the woman to the hospital. The nature and seriousness of her injuries are still unclear, but The Messenger can report the woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Galveston to treat her burns.

The fire was contained quickly and, other than minor smoke damage to the apartment directly above the fire, there were no other damages or injuries reported. Latexo Volunteer Fire Department also responded to give assistance.

Frist responders prepare to fly the woman to a hospital in Galveston.

As of press time, the identity of the woman injured in the fire has not been released, nor any update on her condition. Sources told The Messenger a family pet was found deceased after the fire had been extinguished.

