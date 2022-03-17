Shafer Appointed as County Attorney Investigator by Comm. Ct.

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – During the March 8 meeting of the Grapeland City Council, Police Chief Thomas Shafer tendered his resignation to the city council. The parting was bittersweet as the council members expressed their regret at losing the chief but wished him well in his future endeavors.

At the time, Shafer said he hoped to stay in the field of law enforcement but because he was in the middle of an interview process, he declined to say what opportunity he was pursuing.

On Tuesday morning, March 15, it appears the interview went well for the former Grapeland PD Chief as he was appointed to serve as the Houston County Attorney’s Investigator by the Houston County Commissioners Court.

The court session was called to order by County Judge Jim Lovell at 9 am and with no public comments, the judge moved the commissioners into the actionable items portion of the agenda.

County Attorney Daphne Session addressed the matter and said, “This is for the Crime Victim’s Coordinator/County Attorney Investigator’s position this office has had for a long time. We do get a grant for this position and the grant is for about 25 percent of that position’s salary.”

A motion was made, seconded and unanimously approved by the commissioners to approve the hiring of Shafer for the position of Crime Victim’s Coordinator/County Attorney Investigator.

During a discussion of his salary, the county attorney indicated Shafer had over eight years of experience in the field of law enforcement which “… includes administrative and investigative experience which is required for the position.”

Following the approval of Shafer’s salary, the newest county employee said he had served as police chief for the City of Grapeland for the last six months. Before that, Shafer indicated he had worked for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Crockett Police Department.

“I look forward to this opportunity with all the different aspects of the criminal investigative side. I do appreciate it,” he said.

In other matters brought before the court:

Precinct Four Commissioner Jimmy Henderson was appointed by the court to negotiate for the right of way/easements on the Texas Department of Transportation bridge improvement projects at Lake Creek and Camp Creek.

The court also ratified an extension contract with an electrical provider for the EOC/Armory and a storage facility at the airport.

