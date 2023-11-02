Family Crisis Center Holds Food Drive For Holidays

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Family Crisis Center of East Texas (FCCET) is asking the public to help with their food drive for the victims they support, not only for holiday-related items, but for non-perishable goods that will be available for the longer term.

FCCET is a non-profit organization that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. The FCCET also engages the community through education to build awareness and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault.

The food drive benefits survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and their families. FCCET will be accepting donations of both food and donations through Dec. 5 at their Crockett location at 1512 E. Loop 304.

Angela Turner stocks the pantry for victims at the Family Crisis Center of East Texas

Angela Turner said they always appreciate the donations of fresh or holiday foods, but have a need for non-perishable items as well. She said they try and create the most normal conditions for the people they support, in spite of the difficult circumstances.

“We need unexpired goods, canned goods. bulk items like sugar, brown sugar, white sugar,” Turner explained. “Cake mixes are good. We do celebrate birthdays in the safe house. So it’s good to have a supply of cake mixes and frosting on hand. People don’t always think about that, but our clients are sometimes here during their birthdays. And when our clients are here in the safe house, we try to keep things as normal as possible and we celebrate those holidays and celebrate those milestones.”

Items such as salt, soup, noodles are helpful, given their shelf-life, plus items such as cereal, tea, jelly. coffee and creamer. As people staying in the FCCET shelter are provided with meals and snacks, Turner said the kitchen staff were requesting more long lasting items to last through the year.

FCCET is also working on their “Adopt a Family for Christmas” project which seeks gifts for survivors of family violence and sexual assault.

For more information on how you can help, please contact FCCET at 936-544-2151 or [email protected].

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]