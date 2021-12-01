CISD Hands Real Property Negotiation Authority to Superintendent

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett independent School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 29 with only one actionable item on the agenda.

CISD Board President Dr. John Garner gaveled the meeting to order at 6 pm and following the pledges to the US and Texas Flags, he opened the floor for public comments.

The first person to speak was Crockett resident Dr. Bob Grier who addressed the board about concerns he had with the sale of the former state school property to a privately owned company. Once Dr. Grier concluded, Crockett resident John Jenkins spoke about possible vocational education opportunities within the district.

At the conclusion of the public forum portion of the meeting, Dr. Garner informed those in attendance the board would be retiring into executive session.

Approximately 90 minutes later, the board reconvened in open session. A motion to approve the delegation of authority to CISD Superintendent John Emerich to negotiate the purchase of real property was made, seconded and unanimously approved.

With no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.