Latexo Wins 11th Straight State Title in Math

LATEXO – Latexo High School students took away a number of awards in the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association State Meet in San Antonio last week, highlighting their consistent performance and excellence in mathematics, steered by Latexo math teacher Audrey Cravens.

This is the 11th year the Latexo Math Team won the state competition. The Latexo Calculator Team also won the state competition this year.

Both teams won best in math and calculator with several students winning individual honors.

Carter Tucker (Mathematics Team. Calculator Team) 1st Junior Math, 3rd Junior Calculator

Mohammed Asad (Mathematics Team, Calculator Team) 2nd Junior Math, 1st Junior Calculator

Natalie Nicol (Mathematics Team) 3rd Junior Math

Brandie Jackson (Mathematics Team and Calculator Team) 3rd Senior Math

Tilath Asad (Mathematics Team) 2nd Sophomore Math

Tristain Hill (Mathematics Team)

Benjamin Burke (Mathematics Team)

Curt Tucker (Mathematics Team)

Brady Sales (Mathematics Team)

Kate Walker (Calculator Team) 2nd Junior Calculator

Emma Jones (Calculator Team)

The UIL recently sent Latexo the news that Cravens had received the 2022 UIL Sponsor Excellence Award. Of the 1,400 UIL member high schools, only 15 such awards are given each year. UIL grants the award based not only on UIL success, but the additional work and activities of the nominee locally and statewide to cultivate UIL amongst their peers and colleagues.

