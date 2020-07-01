2020 Primary Runoff Elections

Early Voting Days and Hours

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Early voting for the July 14 run-off election began on Monday, June 29 and runs through July 10.

On Monday, 239 voters came out, including 223 Republican voters and 16 Democratic voters. On Tuesday, total voter turnout was 251 people, including 221 Republicans and 30 Democrats.

The location of the early voting poll has changed this election cycle because of social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, early voting takes place in the basement of the Houston County Courthouse, however, for this election the polls have moved to the Houston County Senior Citizens Center located at 716 W Wells, Crockett, TX 75835 in Davy Crockett Park.

“We couldn’t honestly be happier with how the new process has been accepted. The voters were fantastic and seemed to really enjoy the location/setup for early voting and found the voting process easy to follow,” Houston County Elections Administrator Cynthia Lum stated in a news release. “We request that the voters wear a face covering when coming to vote.”

The dates and times the polls will be open are as follows:

• Thursday, July 2 – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 3 – CLOSED

• Weekend, July 4-5 – CLOSED

• Monday, July 6 – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 7 – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 – 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

