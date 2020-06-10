The Start of Hurricane Season

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The year 2020 has been a rough one so far. There have been over 100,000 people die because of COVID-19, jobless marks not seen since the Great Depression have made a return and our country is in the midst of racial upheaval not seen since the 1990s.

On top of this, the 2020 hurricane season started on Monday, June 1.

In a press release from Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush’s office, the commissioner encouraged all Texans to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season, which began last Monday and runs through November 30, 2020.

“In the current COVID-19 environment, it’s more important than ever to protect your home and safeguard your livelihood against natural disasters,” Commissioner Bush said.

He added, “Every Texan can follow the five steps of preparedness. Know your risk, plan your supplies, secure documents, plan your evacuation route, and protect your property. Do your part to keep yourself, your family, pets and property protected.”

The General Land Office encourages all Texans to prepare for hurricane season 2020 by following these five steps:

Know Your Risk – Sign up for your community’s emergency warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Gather Supplies – Keep in mind each person’s needs, gathering supplies for at least three days. Stock up on items such as food and water, non-perishable foods, first-aid supplies, prescriptions, pet supplies, flashlights and batteries. If you’re preparing during COVID-19, consider adding cloth face coverings and hand sanitizer to your emergency kit. Don’t forget to charge electronics you may need.

Secure Documents – Remember to secure copies of important personal documents. Filing for government assistance requires documentation. Be sure to keep documents in a secure location and take them with you if you need to evacuate.

Make Your Evacuation Plan – Be familiar with the route and shelter locations. Discuss and practice drills for your evacuation plan with your family each year.

Protect Your Property – Shutter your home as needed, review your flood insurance policy (or sign up for one) and declutter drains and gutters. Most homeowner and renter insurance policies do not cover flood damage. A flood insurance policy generally does not take effect until 30 days after purchase, so be sure to maintain your policy.

“If you survived Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda without any damage, count yourself as lucky,” Bush continued. “The next storm could be entirely different, and that’s why it’s so important to be prepared, and stay prepared.”

As a part of preparation, Commissioner Bush and his Texas General Land Office team are working with communities across the Texas coast and inland as well to make sure they are prepared to help residents should a storm arise.

