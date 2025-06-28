New Law Bans Phones in Texas Schools

Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Starting next school year, students across Texas won’t be allowed to use their phones during the school day, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. House Bill 1481 requires public schools to either ban phones from campus entirely or come up with a plan to keep them locked up while class is in session.

That means big changes are coming to schools in Houston County, where local school boards will now have to decide how to handle the new rules — and what happens when students break them. Some schools might use special pouches or locked bins to hold the phones during the day. Others may ask students to leave them at home altogether.

There are exceptions, like if a student needs a phone for medical reasons or has a special education plan that allows it. Devices that are used for school purposes, like laptops issued by the district, aren’t affected.

But not everyone’s happy about the new rule. Many parents say they want their kids to have their phones in case of an emergency or to check in about rides or after-school plans. Some students say phones help them relax during a stressful day or stay connected with friends. Others, though, admit phones can be distracting in class and think the law might help them focus more.

The big question now is: Should students just leave their phones at home, or should schools be in charge of holding onto them? Either way, there are concerns. If schools store them, who’s going to manage all those devices and keep them safe? But if students bring them and try to sneak them in, how far should schools go in punishing them?

Houston County school boards will spend the next couple of months working out the details. They’ll have to figure out what kind of consequences make sense — from warnings to confiscation, or even more serious discipline for repeat offenders.

The goal of the law is to cut down on distractions and improve learning, but it’s also kicking off a big debate. As school leaders sort through their options, they’ll have to balance the need for a focused learning environment with parents’ desire to stay connected with their kids.

Whatever they decide, the new phone rules are going to change the school day in a big way.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]