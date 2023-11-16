Lovelady Lions Bi-District Champs After Rainy Night Victory

By Lawanna Monk

Special to The Messenger

LOVELADY – Rain couldn’t stop the Lovelady Lions from another victory as they defeated Carlisle for the Bi-District Championship Thursday, Nov. 9 at Crockett’s Monte Jack Driskell Stadium. The Lions triumphed 30-14 on a rainy night which didn’t seem to affect the players or the fans who stuck it out to witness the big win. The Lions will roar again as they fight in the next playoff game for the Area Championship against Hico Tigers, Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. Here is a play-by-play rundown of the Lions’ victory over Carlisle Indians:

The Indians fielded the opening kick-off at the five and was immediately hit by Alan Baskin and Cason Watson. Tyler Gilchrist, Dayvian Skinner and Ben Monk all made tackles forcing a punt that went out of bounds at the Carlisle 41. The Lions gained nine yards and turned the ball over on downs at the 32. Carlisle’s next possession again ended with a punt to the Lion 29. Skinner had a gain of nine on first down and then had a nice run to the Indian 11 yard line. First and second down were stopped at the line of scrimmage. Jordan Blackmon advanced the Lions to the five. The Lions fell short on fourth down and turned the ball over at the five. Lion defense held strong again forcing a punt that rolled dead at the Indian 43.

In the second quarter, the Lions QB Lance Pierce carried the ball inside the red zone. On the next down the Lions were set back to the 31. Pierce carried again to the 27 but again the Lions turned the ball over on downs. The Indians were contained by Lions Monk, Blackmon, Travis Cook, Skinner, Kye Terry and the entire defensive line. The Indians punt was fielded at the Lion 40 by Skylar Pipkin and returned for the TD with 4:30 on the clock. Terry carried the ball in for the extra two. Lovelady 8 – Carlisle 0.

In the third quarter, the Indian kick went out of bounds and placed on the Lion 35 to start the third quarter. The Lions marched the ball down the field and for the third time turned the ball over on downs. This time, the Indians had the ball on their own two-yard-line. Carlisle’s drive ended with a fumble that was covered by Gilchrist on the Carlisle 38. The Lions were able to capitalize and score in four downs. Blackmon powered his way to the 23. A Lion fumble set them back four yards. Pierce passed to Cook and he was forced out of bounds at the 16. Blackmon marched the ball in for the TD with 2:28 on the clock. Pierce drove in for the extra two. Lovelady 16 – Carlisle 0.

Carlisle struck back with 1:57 on the clock on a 28 yard pass into the end zone. The extra point failed. Lovelady 16 – Carlisle 6.

The Lions took possession at the Lion 30 on the kick off and had advanced the ball to the Indian 41 as time expired in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Blackmon carried on four downs at one point hurdling Indian defenders. With the ball on the 12, Skinner took his turn and in two downs the Lions were on the two yard line. Gilchrist carried the ball in for the TD with 8:21 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 23 – Carlisle 6.

Carlisle’s drive was ended by a pass interception by Cook on the Lion two yard line. The Lions marched the ball down the field in 11 downs and scored on a one-yard TD by Blackmon with 2:05 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 30 – Carlisle 6.

The Indians answered with a TD with 1:07 on the clock. The two-point pass was good. Final score, Lovelady 30 – Carlisle 14.