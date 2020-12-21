Shooting Leaves One Dead in Crockett

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It’s a scene that often plays out in larger metropolitan areas but not so much in the slower pace of Houston County. That all changed on the afternoon of Dec. 19 when gunshots pierced the quiet of a typical Saturday in Crockett.

At approximately 2 pm last Saturday, officers with the Crockett Police Department, along with deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety troopers and Houston County EMS personnel responded to the 100 block of Sallas Street in reference to a shooting.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith reported, “Responding officers located two juveniles suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both juveniles were transported to the Crockett Medical Center by ambulance where one of the juveniles succumbed to the injuries sustained in the shooting.”

During the initial stages of the investigation, the Police Chief indicated, a person of interest – also a juvenile – was located and interviewed.

“The juvenile was later detained and transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility. He will be referred to Juvenile Court for the delinquent conduct of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” Smith stated in a press release.”

Due to the ages of those involved, the names and other pertinent information will not be released by the Crockett Police Department.

This case is still under investigation, Smith stressed. The Crockett Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Department of Public Safety- Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers.

Anyone with any further information about this case is encouraged to call Sergeant Leea Price with the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.