Mural Artist Speaks Out About Controversy

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Messenger recently covered the mural installed at the Crockett Walmart® as part of their renovations. When this story was published online, some people commented that the depiction of cotton in the mural could be offensive to some people, as a symbol of slavery before the Civil War. The artist, Rhonda Price, said at the time the inclusion of cotton was intended to represent how important this crop was to Houston County – both then and now.

Many of the comments online criticizing the mural – unfortunately – were automatically banned by our online monitor for containing rude or vulgar language. Price, who had no idea such a thing would cause an uproar, released a public statement regarding the issue and asked The Messenger to publish it.

The Messenger has further learned Price has been asked to produce a new mural, which should be in place in about a month. There was no update as to what changes would be made or requested of her.

The original statement reads:

“To anyone who may have been keeping up with all the posts about the Walmart® mural project, I am making a public statement. When I contracted with Walmart® and Now Art to take on this task I felt extremely honored. Working all Summer and into Fall, I found myself researching various icons in Houston County which I remember as a child. Through my efforts to better my knowledge I found that cotton production was a huge part of Houston County and a primary source of Crockett’s well-being, and that there are still operating cotton farms here.

I absolutely had no intention of offending anyone in my depiction as I’ve never wanted to cause discord. I have always felt unity in my town toward all cultures and wish to remain peaceful and friendly. To offend was never my intention. I have so many people with which I associate and skin color has nothing to do with my choice of friends. For anyone I’ve offended I am so very sorry. As a member of this society I feel the responsibility to apologize for any trauma I may have caused you. For those who have defended the mural, it means so much that you all are willing to understand my purpose. I did not mean to be distasteful in my choosing cotton in the design.

I am currently listening to and reading all the responses and working with Walmart® associates to decide on the best solution. This mural was installed on vinyl in pieces so it may involve a different, more challenging solution to change it if deemed necessary. We will go forward in trying to satisfy all in the best way possible.

I also need to say that this mural does not belong to me now as I signed those rights away when I contracted with my directors. This process must go through corporate channels along with our local Walmart® associates, who have been more than helpful through this whole process. I am not ignoring your comments as I have been physically sick over all the questions I have raised. Where I once frequented my local Walmart® I now avoid so that I won’t be reminded of my misinterpreted intentions. Hopefully a resolution can be reached soon. Thank you for all the feedback, positive and negative, and it is all truly being taken to heart.

Being an artist is and has always been a lifelong dream but also forces me to learn and grow. This process draws a very thin line between certainty and uncertainty and can often be misinterpreted. As a child of God I would absolutely never want to offend my brothers and sisters. My wish is for all who see my art to be blessed, encouraged and loved.

Sincerely, Rhonda Price.”

In a further update released shortly before press time, Price gave an update on the situation:

“Seeing all the support for the mural is so humbling and overwhelming. Through all of this experience I have realized how many people will support you in crisis.

I also would like to ask that we are sure to allow our local Walmart® to conduct the ceremony in the way they have planned. I have been in contact with Stuart and Tom (store representatives) and we want to go forward in getting another mural up in the next few weeks.

I want this to be a positive experience for everyone, especially our children and grandchildren. Some of them may even be performing today at the ceremony.

If you wish to communicate your feelings about the mural, please contact the corporate office and not our local associates. I promise they can’t do anything without going through the correct channels. I learned when I was a teacher that we have a ‘chain-of-command’ to follow to get our thoughts heard. While I am certain all the comments have been with the best intentions, I wish no harm to our great local business. I feel we are blessed not to have to drive to another town to get some things.

In the meantime, let’s show support for our small, close knit community and all the work our local business has poured into this grand reopen. This way we are allowing our town to have growth and our community to have jobs that are close to home. Thank you again, May God Bless You All. Rhonda Price”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]