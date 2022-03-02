District 20-2A Girls’ All District Selections Released

Lady Lions Well-Represented

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With the conclusion of the Lovelady Lady Lions’ season in the Regional Quarterfinals, the All-District selections for the 2021-2022 season from District 20-2A were released.

The MVP of District 20-2A was the Lovelady Lady Lions’ Mihyia Davis (Sr.)

The Offensive Player of the Year was the Centerville Lady Tigers’ Shania West (Sr.)

The Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A was the Lovelady Lady Lions’ Shyanne Pipkin (Sr.)

The Newcomer of the Year in District 20-2A was the Lovelady Lady Lions’ Lexi Price (Fr.)

Selected as Coach of the Year was the Slocum Lady Mustangs Head Coach Mark Leuschner.

The First Team All-District Selections for District 20-2A were Lovelady Lady Lions: Chelsea Butler (So.); Aaliyah Jones (So.); and Macie LaRue (Sr.)

The Grapeland Sandiettes’ Te’Lia Jones (So.) was selected for First Team honors.

Latexo Lady Tiger Charlee Biano (So.) was selected to the First Team squad.

Bre McQueen (Sr.) from the Groveton Lady Indians was also selected to the First Team squad.

In addition, Slocum Lady Mustangs Marlee Lasiter (Sr.) and Taylor Williams (Sr.) received First Team Honors.

Centerville Lady Tigers Keyonna Holley (Sr.) and KK Stevens (Sr.) were selected for First Team honors, as well.

Last but not least, Leon Lady Cougars Lupita Carrizales (Sr.) and Bobbie Guyton (Sr.) were also selected to the First Team.

The Second Team All-District selections for District 20-2A included: Grapeland Sandiette Sa’Ria Davis (Jr.); Lovelady Lady Lions Haley Davidson (So.) and Shelby Pugh (So.); Groveton Lady Indians Tatum Porter (Sr.) and KiKi Smith (So.); Slocum Lady Mustang Lexi Bennett (So.); Latexo Lady Tiger Mallie Moore (Fr.); Centerville Lady Tiger KK Brown (So.) and Leon Lady Cougars Caitlyn Crane (Sr.) and Abby Young (Sr.)

The Honorable Mention Team included Lovelady’s Jada Johnson (Sr.); Latexo’s Skylin Andrus; and Grapeland’s Destiny Bolden and Morgan Terry.

The Messenger would like to extend its congratulations to all the young ladies on this list for a very enjoyable 2021-2022 basketball season and for a job well done.

