Shootings of Motorcyclists May Be Related

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A series of deadly shootings on Interstate 45 in Huntsville caused a complete road closure for anyone trying to make their way from the Houston area to Houston County Friday afternoon.

About 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, Montgomery County Sheriff’s office reported a shooting on the I-45 near Spring where a motorcyclist had been shot on the roadway. Sheriff’s deputies reported the 32-year-old man had called 911 himself and was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries at 3:30 p.m.

There was another incident on I-45, this time near the statue of Sam Houston, northbound, right before the exit to SH 19 and Houston County. This incident, worked by first responders from Walker County, was reported to involve three men riding motorcycles shot, also on the roadway.

Huntsville Police Department along with Walker County sheriffs and Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrived at the scene. According to a subsequent statement from Huntsville police, “three male victims were located, all with gunshot wounds. Walker County EMS arrived at the scene and began life-saving efforts. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was air-lifted to Herman Memorial Hospital in the Houston Medical Center for treatment. The deceased victims were aged 43 and 69 respectively, while the injured male was 61 years of age.”

The separate but possibly related shootings shut down the vital freeway for much of the afternoon, with the I-45 near Huntsville only reopening around 6 p.m. with traffic being diverted to US Highway 75 during the investigation.

The Huntsville Police Department statement went on to say, “The three victims were male, all riding motorcycles, and all wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Investigators believe at this time, the incident in Huntsville and the shooting that took place in the 25000 block of I-45 near Rayford Road in Montgomery County are related. Huntsville Police Investigators are coordinating with the Texas Rangers on this investigation.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]