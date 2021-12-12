Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for December

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, Dec. 2 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 22 individuals.
The indictments are listed below:
William Joseph Adams – Fraudulent use of identifying information x 2; forgery against the elderly.
Kiara Jade Anderson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.
Shumonteana Bell – Engaging in organized criminal activity; fraudulent use of identifying information; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.
Curtis Lee Chapman, Jr. – Aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury.
David Lee Dehart – Indecency with a child.
Artemio Gibson, Jr. – Burglary of a building; and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
Damon Earl Hickman – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams x 2.
Ricky Eugene Johnson – Engaging in organized criminal activity; fraudulent use of identifying information; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.
Jamar Prayon Jones – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Alan Philip Leone – Theft of copper.
Deshayla Shanyelle Mask – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams; and tampering with evidence.
John Daylon McElyea – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Rocky Keith McKithern – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and assaulting a public servant.
Nicholas Alexander Miller – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance.
Lavence Cartiea McKnight – Aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury.
Charles Wayne Nickel – DWI, third or more.
Kelly Jay Oberlender – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.
Zavier Diondray Patrick III – Burglary of a building.
Billy Patton, Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Andujawn Deonta Smith – Theft of a firearm.
John Paul Vickers – DWI, third or more.
Raymond Lee Whitaker – Engaging in organized criminal activity; fraudulent use of identifying information; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.
