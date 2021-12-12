Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for December

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, Dec. 2 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 22 individuals.

The indictments are listed below:

William Joseph Adams – Fraudulent use of identifying information x 2; forgery against the elderly.

Kiara Jade Anderson – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Shumonteana Bell – Engaging in organized criminal activity; fraudulent use of identifying information; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Curtis Lee Chapman, Jr. – Aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury.

David Lee Dehart – Indecency with a child.

Artemio Gibson, Jr. – Burglary of a building; and evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Damon Earl Hickman – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams x 2.

Ricky Eugene Johnson – Engaging in organized criminal activity; fraudulent use of identifying information; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Jamar Prayon Jones – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Alan Philip Leone – Theft of copper.

Deshayla Shanyelle Mask – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams; and tampering with evidence.

John Daylon McElyea – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Rocky Keith McKithern – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and assaulting a public servant.

Nicholas Alexander Miller – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance.

Lavence Cartiea McKnight – Aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury.

Charles Wayne Nickel – DWI, third or more.

Kelly Jay Oberlender – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Zavier Diondray Patrick III – Burglary of a building.

Billy Patton, Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Andujawn Deonta Smith – Theft of a firearm.

John Paul Vickers – DWI, third or more.

Raymond Lee Whitaker – Engaging in organized criminal activity; fraudulent use of identifying information; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.