February Mayor’s Monthly

By Mitchell Woody

Special to The Messenger

GRAPELAND – Hello Grapeland, we had our monthly council meeting on February 8th; the following are the major points from that meeting.

As of now, we do not have a lead for the Building and Standards Commission. The Building and Standards Commission is an entity that helps to enforce the cleanliness and safety of your city. If you are interested in being the lead, please contact City Hall at 687-2115. You must live inside the city limits to be eligible.

The council approved the go ahead to begin the process of a debt consolidation loan of the city’s debts. This will free up funds over the next few years to improve our infrastructure.

The council voted to adopt the Houston County Hazardous Mitigation Plan. By adopting this plan, this makes the city eligible for grants and FEMA funds pertaining to preparing for a multitude of natural disasters.

The deadline to add your name to the ballot for a Council seat or Mayorship ended as of 5pm on Friday, Feb. 18. The Mayor’s position will go unopposed so the current Mayor will remain for another term. There are three candidates for two council seats. The names are Justin Lumbreraz (incumbent), Bobbie Jo Woody, and Jack Coleman. Councilman Eddie Childress will be stepping down and we are very thankful for his service to our community; he will be missed.

This is an “At Large” election; meaning that the two candidates with the most votes win the council seats. We do not have districts like other cities. Please, I implore everyone to vote in your city election on Saturday, May 7th. Voting is your voice in a democracy; don’t ever think your voice is too small.

“A drop of water seems as if it is nothing, until the ocean speaks.” Mitchell Woody.