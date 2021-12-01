Lions Well Represented on District 11-2A DII All-District Squads

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions had another successful football season as they finished up the year with a record of 9-3. The Lions finished second in District 11-2A DII to the Tenaha Tigers, defeated the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats in Bi-District by a final score of 52-18 and made an appearance in the Area Finals where they lost to the Mart Panthers by a score of 42-16.
It should be noted the Panthers are playing in the Regional Finals / State Quarterfinals against the Chilton Pirates this weekend. Mart is currently ranked #1 in Class 2A DII.
With Tenaha’s 17-10 loss to Chilton in the Area Round, the District 11-2A DII Executive Committee released the All-District teams for 2020 and Lovelady was well-represented. The Lions had three players win superlatives, landed four players on the First Team All-District offense, six players on the First Team All-District defense, six players on both the Second Team All-District offense and defense and another three on the Honorable Mention squad.
Starting with the Superlatives, the Lions selected for individual honors were:
- Offensive MVP: Shaun Easterling – Junior
- Defensive MVP: Conner Martinez – Senior
- Newcomer of the Year Offense: Dayvian Skinner – Sophomore
First Team All-District Offense:
- Slade Murray – QB, Senior
- Matthew McFarland – OL, Senior
- Keivon Skinner – WR, Senior
- Aiden Moore – OL, Senior
First Team All-District Defense:
- Brandon Fry – LB, Junior
- Peyton Harrison – DL, Senior
- Landen LeBlanc – LB, Junior
- Caleb Gilchrist – DB, Senior
- Keivon Skinner – DB, Senior
- Skylar Pipkin – DB, Sophomore
Second Team All-District Offense:
- Eric Castillo – OL, Sophomore
- Silas Strength – OL, Sophomore
- JJ Crawford – WR, Junior
- Brandon Fry – TE, Junior
- Caleb Gilchrist – WR, Senior
- Shamar Terry – OL, Senior
Second Team All-District Defense:
- Cody Davis – DB, Junior
- Joshua Gilcrease – DB, Senior
- Jordan Blackmon – DL, Sophomore
- Mathew McFarland – DL, Senior
- Scotty Moore – DB, Senior
- Ben Monk – DL, Sophomore
Honorable Mention:
- Blake Patrick – DB, Junior
- Troy Shupak – LB, Junior
- Alvaro Gonzalez – OL, Sophomore
Please join us in congratulating the Lions on a great season and also the young men who were selected for the individual accolades.
Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.