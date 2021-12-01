Lions Well Represented on District 11-2A DII All-District Squads

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions had another successful football season as they finished up the year with a record of 9-3. The Lions finished second in District 11-2A DII to the Tenaha Tigers, defeated the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats in Bi-District by a final score of 52-18 and made an appearance in the Area Finals where they lost to the Mart Panthers by a score of 42-16.

It should be noted the Panthers are playing in the Regional Finals / State Quarterfinals against the Chilton Pirates this weekend. Mart is currently ranked #1 in Class 2A DII.

With Tenaha’s 17-10 loss to Chilton in the Area Round, the District 11-2A DII Executive Committee released the All-District teams for 2020 and Lovelady was well-represented. The Lions had three players win superlatives, landed four players on the First Team All-District offense, six players on the First Team All-District defense, six players on both the Second Team All-District offense and defense and another three on the Honorable Mention squad.

Conner Martinez Defensive MVP for District 11-2A DII

Starting with the Superlatives, the Lions selected for individual honors were:

Offensive MVP: Shaun Easterling – Junior

Defensive MVP: Conner Martinez – Senior

Newcomer of the Year Offense: Dayvian Skinner – Sophomore

First Team All-District Offense:

Slade Murray – QB, Senior

Matthew McFarland – OL, Senior

Keivon Skinner – WR, Senior

Aiden Moore – OL, Senior

First Team All-District Defense:

Brandon Fry – LB, Junior

Peyton Harrison – DL, Senior

Landen LeBlanc – LB, Junior

Caleb Gilchrist – DB, Senior

Keivon Skinner – DB, Senior

Skylar Pipkin – DB, Sophomore

Second Team All-District Offense:

Eric Castillo – OL, Sophomore

Silas Strength – OL, Sophomore

JJ Crawford – WR, Junior

Brandon Fry – TE, Junior

Caleb Gilchrist – WR, Senior

Shamar Terry – OL, Senior

Dayvian Skinner Offensive Newcomer of the Year for District 11-2A DII

Second Team All-District Defense:

Cody Davis – DB, Junior

Joshua Gilcrease – DB, Senior

Jordan Blackmon – DL, Sophomore

Mathew McFarland – DL, Senior

Scotty Moore – DB, Senior

Ben Monk – DL, Sophomore

Honorable Mention:

Blake Patrick – DB, Junior

Troy Shupak – LB, Junior

Alvaro Gonzalez – OL, Sophomore

Please join us in congratulating the Lions on a great season and also the young men who were selected for the individual accolades.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.