Home Sports Lions Well Represented on District 11-2A DII All-District Squads

Lions Well Represented on District 11-2A DII All-District Squads

By
Will Johnson
-
2
0
Shaun Easterling Offensive MVP District 11-2A DII

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions had another successful football season as they finished up the year with a record of 9-3. The Lions finished second in District 11-2A DII to the Tenaha Tigers, defeated the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats in Bi-District by a final score of 52-18 and made an appearance in the Area Finals where they lost to the Mart Panthers by a score of 42-16.

It should be noted the Panthers are playing in the Regional Finals / State Quarterfinals against the Chilton Pirates this weekend. Mart is currently ranked #1 in Class 2A DII.  

With Tenaha’s 17-10 loss to Chilton in the Area Round, the District 11-2A DII Executive Committee released the All-District teams for 2020 and Lovelady was well-represented. The Lions had three players win superlatives, landed four players on the First Team All-District offense, six players on the First Team All-District defense, six players on both the Second Team All-District offense and defense and another three on the Honorable Mention squad.

  • Conner Martinez Defensive MVP for District 11-2A DII

Starting with the Superlatives, the Lions selected for individual honors were:

  • Offensive MVP: Shaun Easterling – Junior
  • Defensive MVP: Conner Martinez – Senior
  • Newcomer of the Year Offense: Dayvian Skinner – Sophomore  

 First Team All-District Offense:

  • Slade Murray – QB, Senior
  • Matthew McFarland – OL, Senior
  • Keivon Skinner – WR, Senior
  • Aiden Moore – OL, Senior

First Team All-District Defense:

  • Brandon Fry – LB, Junior
  • Peyton Harrison – DL, Senior
  • Landen LeBlanc – LB, Junior
  • Caleb Gilchrist – DB, Senior
  • Keivon Skinner – DB, Senior
  • Skylar Pipkin – DB, Sophomore

Second Team All-District Offense:

  • Eric Castillo – OL, Sophomore
  • Silas Strength – OL, Sophomore
  • JJ Crawford – WR, Junior
  • Brandon Fry – TE, Junior
  • Caleb Gilchrist – WR, Senior
  • Shamar Terry – OL, Senior
  • Dayvian Skinner Offensive Newcomer of the Year for District 11-2A DII

Second Team All-District Defense:

  • Cody Davis – DB, Junior
  • Joshua Gilcrease – DB, Senior
  • Jordan Blackmon – DL, Sophomore
  • Mathew McFarland – DL, Senior
  • Scotty Moore – DB, Senior
  • Ben Monk – DL, Sophomore

Honorable Mention:

  • Blake Patrick – DB, Junior            
  • Troy Shupak – LB, Junior
  • Alvaro Gonzalez – OL, Sophomore

Please join us in congratulating the Lions on a great season and also the young men who were selected for the individual accolades.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Related posts:

Around The Rim in Houston County – 01/26
Final Week of Regular Season
Former Bulldog Competes in US Amateur

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR