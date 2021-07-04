PWFAA Announces New Show

Postponements Rescheduled

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It’s been a rough year for everyone as the nation starts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the hardest hit areas over the last 15 months or so has been in the entertainment industry.

Shows have been forced to reschedule or outright cancel. The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) is no exception as several performances have had to be shelved. Fortunately, the crew at PWFAA never gave up and just last week it was announced a new concert had been added to the 2020-2021 Signature Series.

While fans eagerly await the return of the hit Paramount network TV show, “Yellowstone,” they may just have a chance to meet the patriarch of the fictional Dutton clan as Academy Award winner Kevin Costner will be bringing his musical talents to Crockett along with his band “Modern West” on Friday, Aug. 27.

According to the PWFAA, “He’s only doing TWO shows in TEXAS! Season Ticket Holders have FIRST ACCESS to tickets for this event. Single tickets will go on sale for this event on Monday, July 19th and we cannot hold your season seat after that. If you want to become a new season ticket holder for season 2021-2022, you will have the ability to buy Kevin Costner & Modern West tickets before they go on sale to the public on July 19th. We will not take orders for single tickets until July 19th. Season Ticket Holders have first choice.”

Before Kevin Costner performs, two shows that were rescheduled will take to the stage at the Crockett Civic Center.

First up on Aug. 6 is The Marshall Tucker Band.

The PWFAA Website states, “Still led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent a time and place in music that will never be duplicated. Gray is quick to credit the band’s current dynamic members with carrying on the timeless essence of The Marshall Tucker Band sound. A typically rich MTB set list is bubbling over with a healthy dose of indelible hits like ‘Heard It in a Love Song,’ ‘Can’t You See,’ ‘Fire on the Mountain,’ ‘Long Hard Ride,’ and ‘Ramblin’,’ to name but a few.”

Tickets are $55 and $45.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 20, the band Exile will take the stage at the civic center, starting at 7:30 pm.

“How many other bands formed in 1963 are still speaking to one another? The country rockers, Exile is just that band. Achieving success numerous hit singles, all totaled they notched 11 number ones and a respectable host of top 10s in the Epic years. The three gold albums, two Greatest Hits CDs, several multi-platinum singles and thirteen award nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association have solidified the band with icon status in country music,” the PWFAA website stated.

Tickets are $45 and $35.

Closing out the 2020-2021 season will be Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis on Thursday, Sept. 23.

“Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook is North America’s premiere musical tribute to Carole King. Suzanne O. Davis gives an energetic and heartfelt performance along with the Tapestry band and takes you on a journey into those great recordings. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert following her legendary album, Tapestry. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation,” the PWFAA reported

Tickets are $55 and $45

For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets please visit the PWFAA website at www.pwfaa.org or contact the PWFAA office Monday-Friday 9am-1pm at 936-544-4276.

