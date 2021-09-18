Houston County Purchases Community Room and Parking Lot

By Will Johnson

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a called meeting on Friday afternoon, Sept. 17.

The court’s agenda was relatively brief as only two items were placed on it for discussion. The first item concerned the purchase of real estate from Pioneer Bank for the Community Bank Room and the parking area behind the Houston County Courthouse Annex.

The agenda item, which also called for the execution of commercial real estate contracts for the purchase and the deposit of earnest money related to the purchase, was unanimously approved.

The only other actionable item on the court’s docket pertained to adopting a special budget because of unanticipated revenues (approximately $2.23 million) from the American Rescue Plan Act.

This agenda item was also approved unanimously and with no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

