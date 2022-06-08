Davy Crockett Music & Arts Festival This Weekend

Music, Cars and Cupcakes

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce will be busy this weekend as it hosts the Davy Crockett Music and Arts Festival, June 10-12.

The events kick off on Friday with a concert from Mo Bandy presented by The Loft and held at the Crockett Civic Center.

According to the Chamber’s website, “Legendary Mo Bandy will be the big opening show kicking off our Davy Crockett Music Festival, sponsored by The Loft, June 10, with the Jack Nelson Band opening for Mr. Bandy. Most popular during the 70’s and 80’s turning out a series of hits that made him one of the great honkytonk singers. With several #1 hits, Mo Bandy is still one of the most sought out persons to still perform today and has remained a popular favorite in his theater in Branson!”

The doors open at 6:30 pm and tickets are $40-$50, with reserved seating.

The festivities continue on Saturday with a Classic Car Show scheduled to begin at 10 am in Davy Crockett Park. Awards will be given in various categories including: motorcycles; classic cars; modern muscle; rat rods; and more!

The fees are $10 for preregistration and $20 the day of the show. To register online please visit the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.crockettareachamber.org or call 936-544-2359.

Along with the cars, the music also cranks back up on Saturday morning at 10 am as the Blue Stage comes alive with a performance from Nathan James. At 12 pm, Crockett State of Mind hits the stage and they will be followed by Ryan Lawless at 2 pm.

At 4 pm, there will be a youth talent showcase and once that concludes at 5 pm, Johnny Riley and the T-Roy Show will take center stage. The musical entertainment wraps up beginning at 8 pm as the Rooftop Travelers close out the evening.

On Sunday, the action moves to the Civic Center for the Master Cupcake Challenge. Come on out and show Houston County who has Master Chef Skills! Prizes will be offered for the top entry in each of three age groups:

6 – 12 years of age

13 – 17 years of age

over 18 (Adult)

Each contestant will need to bring 12 decorated cupcakes for judging to the Crockett Civic Center on Sunday, June 12th, 2022 by 3:00 pm. Judging will begin at 3:30 pm with prizes to be awarded immediately following.

Cupcakes will be judged on the following criteria:

taste

presentation/decoration

The sponsors for the Davy Crockett Music and Arts Festival include: Davy Crockett Drug; Dean Insurance; Bruner’s Economy Car Center; Crockett Medical Center; Lone Star Realtors; Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue; Crockett Insurance Service; Prosperity Bank; Callaway Allee Funeral Home; Houston County Equipment; and Tyer’s Processing.

For any questions or for more information please visit the Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.crockettareachamber.org or call 936-544-2359.

Will Johnson may be reached via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.