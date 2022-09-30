Friday Night Football Roundup

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Several local school districts played varsity football games last Friday, Sept. 23. Here are the highlights by team:

Crockett Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs suffered a close defeat playing at Shepherd, going down 26-32. The Bulldogs are 3-2 so far on the season. This Friday, Sept. 30 will be Crockett’s Homecoming game where they will face off against the Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans, also 3-2 so far this season.

Grapeland Sandies:

The Sandies took a loss to Timpson last Friday with a final score of 6-67. Grapeland ISD Coach and Athletic Director Jordan wood said of Friday’s game, “We competed well. We actually picked up 3 first downs in a row when we got the ball first. Then we fumbled and gave the ball back. They are very talented and they are number one for a reason. They scored quickly, then we scored to tie it, 6-6. We kicked it off to one of the best players in the state in 2A and we didn’t touch him. He went all the way back to score. The rest of the game we did some good things but we just couldn’t finish drives. We actually did a decent job of blocking them up front. We got some pressure on them as well. We ended up with four picks and a fumble – and they had three scores in the last four-and-a-half minutes.” Grapeland will do battle with West Sabine Tigers this Friday, Sept. 30 at home. The Tigers head into the game with a record of 1-4, the same as the Sandies.

Lovelady Lions:

The 4-0 Lions remain undefeated in non-district play. The game against Normangee was canceled when several of the Normangee students were injured in an automobile accident the day of the scheduled game, Friday, Sept. 16. All were released from the hospital without major injuries. That game was canceled and will not be replayed. On Sept. 23, the Lions faced off against Jewett Leon winning by a score of 50-7. Lovelady ISD Athletic Director and Head Coach Will Kirchhoff told the Messenger this week is a bye week and the following week marks the first district game. “I always tell the kids the season is a book – and we have the first chapter written – and it went as good as it could have gone. The next chapter is district and that is what we are going to prepare for this week.” The Lions’ next game will be Friday, Oct. 7 against Colmesneil Bulldogs – also Lovelady’s homecoming game.

Elkhart Elks:

The Elks sit 1-4 on the season after a tough loss to White Oak Friday, Sept. 23. The final score was 52-55. Elkhart Athletic Director and Head Coach Luke Goode said, “We got off to a fast start – we scored 22 in the first quarter. We came out in the second half down 49-22 – but our kids kept battling. Honestly I really think we just ran out of time. Our sophomore quarterback Tristan Tidrow set the school record with 420 yards passing. He tied the school record with six touchdowns. Pablo Rodarte had four receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Jayden Chapman was our biggest receiver – he had 11 catches, 265 yards and four touchdowns.” The Elks are also on a bye week, traveling to face Buffalo Friday, Oct, 7.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com