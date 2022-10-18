PWFAA Plans Big Shows for Fall 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With the announcement of the new schedule of shows, the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) has a lot in store for Houston County residents. All shows will be at the Crockett Civic Center.

Texas music legend Cory Morrow will be coming to town Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. As Morrow’s life and career have matured and developed, his range of songs spans everything from sinners to Jesus. The seating for this show will be different than usual, with tables of 10 around a central dance floor. General admission and standing-room only tickets are also on offer. Alcoholic beverages will be on sale at two cash bars during the event. VIP table seating tickets sell for $45 each, while general admission costs $25.

Thursday, Dec. 1 will bring “The Grand ‘Ol Christmas Show” to Houston County starting at 7:30 p.m. This retro radio throwback show will put you in a yuletide mood with Christmas songs, sketch comedy and some of the best musicians in Texas. Old and young will love the music and the comedy as the show blends heartfelt nostalgia and modern pop. Standard seating will apply to this show: A seating costs $35 and B seating $25.

Shortly after New Year, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap will sing for their supper Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Puckett and the group had six consecutive gold records in 1968 – more than the Beatles. Puckett’s first five releases all went gold making him one of the legends. A seating $40; B seating $30.

For more information, contact the PWFAA at 936-544-4276.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com