Grapeland Chamber Announces Christmas in the Park

Date Set for Dec. 17

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Chamber of Commerce has announced the Annual Christmas on Main Street celebration will be moving locations this year.

As a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the chamber has moved the event to the Grapeland City Park, according to Grapeland Chamber President Brandon Bridges.

The Christmas celebration will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, beginning at 5 pm and lasting until 8 pm.

There will be an opportunity for local church choirs to showcase their talents between 5 pm and 6:25 pm. There will be a live band performance starting at 6:30 pm and going to 7:30 pm.

In addition, there will be a scripture reading from Luke 2 which details the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A live nativity will also be featured along with photo opportunities with Santa Claus. Free refreshments and much more will also be offered.

For more information, contact the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce.

