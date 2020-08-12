Commissioners Propose Lower Tax Rate

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – While nothing has been set in stone, the Houston County Commissioners Court is proposing to lower the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 tax rate of $0.54 per $100 of valuation to $0.532 for FY 2021.

The Aug. 11 meeting of the Commissioners Court opened with a budget workshop where the various items included and excluded from the FY 2021 budget were discussed.

Once the budget workshop was adjourned, the court reconvened in regular session. The meeting was highlighted by budgetary discussions which included the acceptance of the Certified Appraisal Roll as prepared by Chief Appraiser Carey Minter.

The net real appraised value reported by the Houston County Appraisal District was $1,100,770,900. The mineral value appraised at $445,903,820 for a total value of $1,546,674,720. Combined with the rolling stock of $5,539,898 gave a total appraised value of $1,552,204,618.

Following the acceptance of the Certified Appraisal Roll by the court, Tax Assessor/Collector Danette Millican provided the court with the 2020 tax rate calculation worksheet for budget year 2021.

Millican explained the no-new revenue tax rate was $0.51313 per $100 of property valuation. The voter approval tax rate would be $0.53258 per $100 of property valuation and the de minimis rate would be $0.63687 per $100.

After several minutes of discussion he court approved voting for the proposed tax rate of $0.532 per $100 of property valuation.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county, were approved.

The Houston County Environmental and Community Service Reports were received as information by the court.

The court approved salaries for new and/or transfer employees.

The purchase of a winch for Game Warden Zach Benge was approved.

A donation of 20 box fans from Good Samaritan Charity for distribution to clients of the Houston County Aging Services was approved.

A premises permit for Porter Springs Baptist Church to conduct a prayer rally on the Houston County Courthouse lawn on Aug. 27 was approved by the court.

