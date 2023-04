A fire destroyed the home of Ashley Guntle in the Pearson Chapel area near Lovelady. Guntle’s home was destroyed where she lived with her five-year old son. Guntle recently lost her mother and told The Messenger she will now live with her grandmother but asked the community for help, especially with clothing for her and her son. If you are able to help, please contact The Messenger or Ms. Guntle directly: 936-215-4866.