Easter Egg-Stravaganza Saturday in Grapeland

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Several Grapeland community churches, organizations and businesses will hold an Easter celebration this Saturday, April 8 at Grapeland City Park beginning at 1 p.m. Kids are asked to bring an Easter basket with them to collect eggs and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to get snapshots with the Easter Bunny himself.

The event has grown a lot since its inception in 2015. Different area churches will have different scenes from the last week of Jesus’ life, emphasizing the ‘reason for the season.’ Pastors Vance Drum and Jerry Henson will be manning a prayer booth for anyone who needs it.

The event is for kids 12 and under and will also feature a bounce house, prizes and a walk through the Easter story. 21 separate individuals and businesses donated to the event, giving organizers more leeway – and resources – to make the event better than ever.

Different age groups will be separated into four group so each group can hunt for eggs with kids of their own age. In the pavilion at the park, kids will be able to sit and enjoy the drawing for bicycles, where two will be given among each group. There will also be gifts of chocolates and other little goodies for the kids.

The egg hunt and other activities are a great way to get kids, parents and grandparents out this weekend before the official Easter Sunday holiday.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]